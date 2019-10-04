Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Head To Romantic Picnic In LA Just 3 Days After Lavish Wedding 

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin swapped out a lavish honeymoon for a sweet picnic in the park after their September 30 nuptials. They were all smiles on a romantic day date in a local LA park on October 3, and the photos are too cute.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin enjoyed a picnic in the park on Thursday afternoon, and we’re officially in our feels over their sweet romance. The couple, who got married for the second time on September 30, were photographed carrying blankets and a bag of goodies for their day date. The model, 22, and singer, 25, were smiling in new photos as they scoped out a sunny spot for their picnic in a local LA park.

Hailey and JB were dressed casually on the outing. The blonde beauty donned black pin stripped pants with a black tank and a sweater draped off her shoulders. She sported bright yellow sunnies and black combat boots as her diamond ring glistened in the sunlight.

Meanwhile, the “10,000 Hours” singer wore a yellow t-shirt by his new clothing brand, Drew and white baggy sweatpants. He coordinated his yellow sneakers with his tee and rocked a printed black bucket hat. And, the singer carried the couple’s picnic supplies like a true gentleman.

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin on a picnic in LA, Thursday, October 3, 2019. (Photo credit: MEGA)

Justin and Hailey’s picnic came just as the model showed off her new “wifey” necklace on Instagram Stories. The gold chain necklace was decked out in diamonds that spelled out her new Mrs. moniker. And, the new bling also matches the Celine “wife” leather jacket, designed by Hedi Slimane, that Hailey wore over her dress on her wedding day. Slimane also designed a matching “husband” jacket for Justin. Hailey later showed off her new diamond gold wedding bands by Tiffany & Co. on her IG Stories.