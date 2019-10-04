Joe Giudice Contacts Teresa ‘Daily’: Why He Still Considers Her His ‘Lifeline’ As He Prepares For Life In Italy

Joe Giudice and his wife Teresa still talk to each other ‘daily,’ and a source revealed EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife why he considers her his lifeline as he preps for life in Italy.

Despite all the drama and legal issues that have surrounded the Giudice family over the past five years, Teresa Giudice, 47, continues to stand by her husband, Joe Giudice, 47, as he awaits his appeal in his high-profile deportation case, and Joe considers her his “lifeline” while he’s been in ICE custody. “Joe contacts her constantly,” a source close to Teresa EXCLUSIVELY spilled to HollywoodLife. “He really relies on her and needs to discuss the girls, his future and of course, the logistics of the case. Joe still clearly needs Teresa and Joe considers her his lifeline.”

Teresa is no stranger to taking care of things on her own during Joe’s legal battles, and although a judge granted Joe permission to leave Immigrations & Customs Enforcement on Oct. 3 and await his deportation case in his native country of Italy, Teresa has no plans of following him there. “Teresa is juggling her four daughters and working non stop. She seriously shows no signs of facing any hardship,” the source continued. “She is definitely a warrior. She has moved past serving time and has been nothing but a true support to Joe despite everything that’s happened. With that said, she has no plans to move to Italy.”

For now, Teresa is focusing on her four daughters — Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10 — while Joe prepares for his new life in Italy. “She has been parenting without Joe for years now and her father is one of her biggest supporters. The girls just love him and it keeps him young. She feels really lucky to have a male figure in the house,” the source shared. “Teresa barely sleeps because there is very little time to. She needs to support her daughters and she truly cares about her career.”