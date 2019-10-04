Gabrielle Union Shares Adorable New Photo With BFF Kaavia James While Filming ‘LA’s Finest’

Gabrielle Union shared another adorable pic of her ‘BFF,’ daughter Kaavia James, on Instagram on Oct. 4.

Gabrielle Union, 46, can’t stop sharing adorable pictures of her daughter Kaavia James, 10 mos., on Instagram, and we don’t mind at all! The Bring It On actress took to the social media platform on Oct. 4 to share another insanely cute pic of Kaavia, who she shares with husband Dwyane Wade, and the pair are seriously too cute for words. “Mom’s BFF ❤❤❤❤ @kaaviajames,” she captioned the sweet snap, which garnered over 180,000 likes at the time this article was published.

In the picture, Gabrielle looks stunning as she lovingly gazes down at her little bundle of joy, smiling as her long hair — which she wore in perfectly tousled curls — cascades over her shoulders. The mother-of-one kept her outfit simple, opting to wear a simple white tank top, black joggers, and lace-up combat boots. Kaavia rocked a seriously adorable onesie that reads “Mom’s BFF” across the front in multi-colored lettering, which is the perfect outfit for an almost 1-year-old! Gabrielle shared the precious pic in between shooting scenes for LA’s Finest — an American police procedural drama that also stars Jessica Alba.

Naturally, fans couldn’t get enough of the dynamic duo and flocked to the comments to gush about the cute pair. “Give me this little love muffin 😍😍😍,” Marjorie Harvey, Steve Harvey’s wife, commented, while a fan simply wrote, “Not only is she adorable but her energy is magnetic and loving 💛.” Another fan couldn’t contain herself, writing, “Awww lil mama so cute and chunky 😩😭❤️😍.”

The cuteness doesn’t stop there! On Sept. 27, Gabrielle shared a photo of little Kaavia rocking a Clovers uniform — AKA, the uniform she famously wore for her iconic Bring It On role in 2000 — and fans collectively (and rightfully) freaked out over the adorable photo.