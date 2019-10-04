Elle Fanning, Angelina Jolie & More Best Dressed Celebrities Of The Week – See Pics

This week was packed with amazing events all over the world & some of our favorite stars stepped out in gorgeous outfits & we rounded up the top ten best dressed.

From movie premieres across the world to fashion month officially coming to an end, this week was full of events and the celebrities brought their A-game to the red carpet. Elle Fanning, 21, looked like a fairy princess when she rocked a gorgeous green ethereal gown at the Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil world premiere in LA on Sept. 30. The dress featured skinny crystal straps while the long sleeves hung off-the-shoulder and were wrapped in pretty pale flowers and vines. The bodice of the dress was cinched in with a skinny crystal belt, showing off her tiny waist, while the skirt flowed out into a pleated train behind her. She topped her look off with little to no makeup and left her blonde hair down in a voluminous blowout.

Also at the Maleficent 2 premiere was Angelina Jolie, 44, who looked stunning in her strapless black custom sequin Versace gown with a huge spider crystal on her waist. However, it wasn’t that dress that topped our best dressed list, it was her gorgeous sparkly silver Ralph & Russo Autumn-Winter 2019/20 cocktail dress from the couture collection, that she wore to the Tokyo premiere on Oct. 3. The halter dress was hand-embroidered with metallic glass beads and tiers of silver crystal fringe, while the crystals tied around her neck in a gorgeous necklace. The rest of the gown highlighted her petite frame perfectly, while the bottom half of the frock featured long fringe tassels made of white pearl and navette stone edging and revealed her bare legs as she walked.

Priyanka Chopra, 37, has been absolutely killing it this while promoting her new movie, The Sky Is Pink, in India and her outfits have been stunning. While she’s rocked a slew of different looks over the past 10 days, it was her light pink, sleeveless Anita Dongre dress that stole the show. Her dress was a lehenga, which is a long embroidered skirt that ends at the ankles and is usually worn by women in India. It featured a lowcut scoop neckline revealing ample cleavage, while the rest flowed into a loosely pleated skirt, covered in floral embroidery and crystal embellishments. Around one shoulder and arm, Priyanka draped the matching shawl.

There were so many other gorgeous outfits this week from Camila Cabello’s sexy leather ensemble to Lili Reinhart’s cute little mini skirt at the Miu Miu show – click through the gallery to see all of the best dressed stars of the week!