Angelina Jolie: Why Her Younger Kids Skipped The Tokyo Premiere Of ‘Maleficent 2’

After bringing most of her children to the LA premiere of ‘Maleficent 2,’ Angelina Jolie attended the Tokyo premiere of the film with only two of her kids, and now we know why.

Angelina Jolie, 44, rocked the Tokyo premiere of Maleficent: Mistress of Evil with her daughter Zahara, 14 and eldest son Maddox, 18, on Oct. 3. While Angie’s other children, Pax, 15, Shiloh, 13, and Vivienne and Knox, 11, weren’t in attendance, despite going to the LA premiere just a few days earlier, fans don’t have to worry about any rifts between the famous mom and her brood. “Angelina has all the kids with her in Tokyo but they just did a big premiere with her in LA so there’s no need for them to do it all over again,” a source shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife. “She, of course, would have taken them if they’d wanted to go; they are always welcome to be by her side. But they are there with her not only to experience Japan, but also to spend time with Maddox.”

Angelina stepped out with all of her kids, minus Maddox, at the LA premiere of her film on Sept. 30. The entire family got glam for the event and everyone was absolutely beaming. Angie’s kids looked so proud of their mom, and she had been looking forward to the event for quite some time. “She is very proud of the film and loves that she can share this work with all of her kids. They were on set as their mom was filming the sequel so it belongs to them in a way too,” a source told HollywoodLife prior to the premiere.

But the Tokyo event was a lot different. Notably, Angie had the opportunity to reunite with her son, Maddox, who has been attending his first semester at Yonsei University in South Korea. It was a mini family reunion, as the actress worked the red carpet wearing a glimmering silver gown, with Zahara and Maddox by her side. The trio looked so happy and Zahara and Maddox couldn’t have been prouder of their mom.

It’s definitely been an adjustment for the famous mom, who doted on her kids for so long, as she watches them grow up and get older. In a Sept. 9 interview with HELLO!, Angie revealed how she’s been ‘rediscovering herself’ during this moment of transition. “When your children are little you feel more ‘mommy’. When they are teenagers you start to remember yourself as a teenager,” she said. “You see them going to punk clubs and you wonder why you can’t go. I’m in this fun moment where I’m rediscovering myself.” We can’t wait to see Angie and her kids at more events in the future!