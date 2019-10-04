50 Cent Trolls Floyd Mayweather By Comparing His Style To A ‘Granny’s — Hilarious Photo

Get ready for another round in the never-ending feud between 50 Cent and Floyd Mayweather Jr. Fiddy took aim at ‘Money’s style by saying Floyd dresses like a little ol’ grandma!

“All I do is dress, flex, and progress,” Floyd Mayweather Jr., 42, captioned a Sept. 30 Instagram post. In the pic, the retired boxer posed in a coat bearing that famous Louis Vuitton print everyone knows. Floyd rocked a black suit, shiny leather shoes, and an expensive-looking necklace. While some people were impressed by Floyd’s flex, his longtime nemesis, 50 Cent, 44, was not. To Fiddy, the coat was a bathrobe, the chain was a set of pearls, and the black suit underneath might as well be as simple top from H&M.

“Champ on his bullsh*t again,” Fiddy said when sharing Floyd’s pic – with one major addition. The rapper busted out the photoshop to edit an old white lady’s head on top of Floyd’s body, just to drive the point home. “Dats that granny drip, LOL.” Clearly, others thought it was funny. Mario Lopez wrote “Hahaha” in the comments, and bodybuilder Ulisses Jr. asked, “Who wore it better?” “Granny swag… thats his next fight… ” Most of the comments were the “laughing-so-hard-I’m-crying” emoji.

This is just the latest (and will not be the last) shot that Fiddy has taken at Floyd Mayweather. It’s hard to think that at one point, these two were the tightest of bros. 50 Cent accompanied Mayweather Jr. to the ring for his fight with Oscar De La Hoya in 2007 and was part of his entourage at Wrestlemania XXIV in 2008. The duo even appeared on the cover of XXL together in 2011 and picked up Floyd when he finished serving a two-month prison sentence for domestic violence in 2012. It was that year that their friendship began to deteriorate.

“Everybody around him is waiting on the next time he feels generous,” 50 said on The Rickey Smiley Morning Show in 2012, according to XXL. “And I have a lot, so I don’t wait for nobody. It’s just a space and time. I’ll go and do what I have to do. I don’t gotta sit around and wait for the next time he feels like giving somebody something.” From there, these two started taking shots at each other on Twitter, and they’ve been at odds ever since.

Of course, Floyd is far the only person Fiddy has beefed with online. He’s gone after Wendy Williams, Lala Kent, Paris Jackson, Ja Rule, Power star Rotimi, his own son Marquise Jackson, Common, Lord Jamar, Ray J, Randall Emmett, Charlamagne Tha God, Teairra Mari, Melania Trump, and Madonna — and that’s just in 2019.