Tamra Judge Shares Pic With Braunwyn Windham-Burke & Hubby After Threesome Comments

Tamra Judge and Braunwyn Windham-Burke made a date night out of the ‘Temptation Island’ premiere on Oct. 2! The ‘RHOC’ stars and their husbands posed for group photos after Braunwyn admitted she’d totally have a threesome with Tamra!

Tamra Judge and Braunwyn Windham-Burke are getting very close! The duo took their newfound alliance from The Real Housewives of Orange County to Temptation Island for the USA show’s season 2 premiere on Wednesday night. Tamra and Braunwyn, a newcomer to the RHOC franchise, partied the night away with their husbands, Eddie Judge and Sean Burke, as seen in group photos the women shared on Instagram.

“Fun night out,” Tamra wrote alongside two photos of the group, one of which included Kary Britt of The Real Housewives of Dallas. “Such a fun night, once again we laughed till it hurt!”, Braunwyn captioned the same photo with Kary in it. The group was all smiles as they sipped on adult beverages and mingled with fellow reality television stars. Earlier in the night, Tamra revealed on her Instagram Stories that Braunwyn and Sean sent a decked out limo to her home to drive her and Eddie to the event.

Tamra stunned in a bright red blazer dress, which featured a deep plunging neckline. She wore black open-toe heels with multiple ankle straps. Meanwhile, Braunwyn showed off major leg in a black mini dress and a leather jacket. The mother of seven stepped out in pointed beige stilettos. Both Eddie and Sean wore black suits with white and grey undershirts. And, Kary sparkled in a gold shimmery turtleneck top and a black skirt.

(Photo credit: Tamra Judge/Instagram)

Fans were intrigued to see Tamra and Braunwyn out together after Braunwyn’s recent threesome admission on the latest episode of RHOC. When the women took a trip to Miraval Wellness Resort and Spa in Tucson, Arizona, Braunwyn revealed that she and Sean enjoy an occasional threesome with other women on “monument birthdays,” such as his 40th.

While Braunwyn didn’t go into great detail, she did admit that the woman who participates in sexcapades with them is always “a friend of a friend.” She also noted that the threesomes do not take place at her family’s home, but instead, occur at hotels in Las Vegas.

Later on when producers asked Braunwyn which one of her co-stars she and Sean would invite into their threesome, she was quick to say Tamra’s name.

“Tamra! The answer’s Tamra,” she told producers. “You don’t even have to finish the question. Tamra! Obviously.”