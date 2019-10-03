Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Holds Hands With Ex Jen Harley After Swearing They Were 100% Done

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley were spotted out and about together on Oct. 3 after swearing they were completely done with one another.

It’s sure is hard to keep up with these two! Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, 33, and Jen Harley, 31, were spotted out and about on Oct. 3 while grabbing lunch together at Il Pastaio and holding hands in Beverly Hills, California. The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star was dressed casually in a black t-shirt, black jeans with ripped detailing at the knees, and red sneakers and kept a stern look on his face, covering his eyes with a pair of aviator sunglasses as he walked side-by-side with his ex.

Jen also kept it casual during their lunch date, opting to wear a black crop top, black pants with silver details at the ankles, and a black sweater wrapped around her waist. The mother-of-one finished off her daytime look with flip flops and natural makeup, and wore her long hair down and let it blow in the wind as she strolled next to Ronnie. The pair looked tense as they left the Beverly Hills restaurant, and it’s unclear what the parents of 1-year-old Ariana Sky were doing together and if they’re back together, as they previously claimed that they are 100% done with one another.

On the most recent episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, which aired Oct. 3, Ronnie claimed he was completely done with Jen in a series of text messages that co-star and friend, Jenni “JWoww” Farley read aloud to her castmates. “These are Ron’s texts to Jen,” she said. “You would go to the Crazy Horse and f***ing embarrass me. I f***ing hate you. You’re fu**ing dead to me. Stay in the strip club where you belong. We’re f***ing done. Get your s*** out of my house and my life.”

On Sept. 8, an insider EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife, “Jen Harley moved all of her things out of the house she shared with Ron. They are 100% broken up. They are currently looking into re-doing their current custody agreement and right now; Ariana Skye is with Ron. Ron really does want to share custody with Jen and co-parent with her despite everything going on between them.”