Paula Abdul, 57, Admits She Had Facial Laser Surgery: I Wanted A ‘Sleeker Jawline’ — See Before & After Pics

Paula Abdul is looking amazing at age 57, and she’s admitting its thanks to getting a laser procedure to her jawline and neck for a ‘sleeker’ appearance.

Straight up, Paula Abdul is looking ageless these days. When she performed at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards in May, she proved that her body and dance skills are just as sharp at age 57 as they were 30 years ago when she dropped her Forever Your Girl album. Ahead of her Las Vegas residency in August, she wanted to make sure her face looked as youthful as her dance moves and she’s revealed she got a laser procedure done to her jawline and neck to make it more “sleek.” Paula explained to a very interested Wendy Williams, 55, on her daytime talk show about how she’s looking so fresh without any incisions or scars.

“You never age, you look so good,” Wendy told Paula when she first hit the sofa on Oct. 3. After discussing how she takes care of her body to pull off her extraordinary 90 minute high energy Vegas show, she discussed how she wanted to improve her facial looks ahead of the residency, but was scared of going under the knife. “Women of our age, we really start looking for aesthetic treatments that resonate with you and I was thinking ‘I’m going to have my residency and I want to do something,’ but I wasn’t ready to have any big incisions or a face lift.” So she turned to a company called In Mode for their “Face Tight” procedure.

“It’s minimally invasive, no visible scars, down time…I was out walking around two or three days later,” she revealed. “What did you get done? What did you get tightened?” Wendy excitedly asked. Paula mentioned how skin elasticity around the jaw and neck can make things droopier with age and that, “I wanted a little sleeker jawline,” Paula said as she put her hands up to her face to show off the results. “It’s radio frequency laser technique…you can get numb or if you’re a wimp like me you can get an Ativan (an anti-anxiety drug).”

Paula said that the procedure took about an hour or maybe less, but she wasn’t totally sure as she was a little “loopy.” “What I love about it is there’s no visible scars, no big incisions” she explained, as Wendy jumped in to say, “I don’t see anything! Except for a flat neck.” The “Straight Up” singer really does look amazing and you can check out the before and after pics above to see the results of her procedure.