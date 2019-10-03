OMG, this place is wild! Fredrik has a crazy new listing on ‘Million Dollar Listing NY,’ but it might not be ready to sell for 3 months!

Million Dollar Listing NY is on this Thursday at 9 PM ET, but we’re giving you a sneak peek at agent Fredrik Eklund’s insane, $30 million listing at 11 St. Lukes Place in the West Village of NYC. “Wow, it’s so well done,” Fredrik enthuses in the EXCLUSIVE clip. The house stands at 6,800 sq. feet and boasts 7 bathrooms, 7 bedrooms, and 4 wood-burning fireplaces — and it has all be gut-renovated. “I know I’m about to head out to LA, but oh baby, this is why I miss New York already!” Fredrik says. “The exposed brick, the walls, the glass, the high ceilings, the fireplaces, the brand-new renovations.” Recall, the agent purchased a swanky pad in 90210 and moved with his family to the West Coast in early July, announcing he would now be bi-coastal.

In Thursday’s episode, Fredrik‘s incredible listing was originally purchased for $9 million in 2011 and renovated for $6 million by its owner — a private investor. In addition to multiple rooms, a stunning basement and two rooftop terraces, the home also has a full glass ceiling. The basement features a stage for children to play on, a huge wine cellar and a full luxury gym. “Am I going to have a real estate-gasm!?” Fredrik jokes as he walks through the master suite, which is a full floor.

The agent surmises that a young and rich family would buy the property and he has some ideas — however, there is one caveat. “My listing appointment is today, but I already know coming here that the seller isn’t going to put on the market until three months from now, when they’re moving out,” Fredrik admits. “If I get this thing, I have no problem waiting 3 months — but not for $30 million.” Yup, 11 St. Lukes Place is selling for $30 million!

Tune in to Bravo on Thursday at 9 PM ET for the new episode of Million Dollar Listing NY and find out what will happen with Fredrik’s insane listing!