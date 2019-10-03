Miley Cyrus Admits She’s Recording New Music & Feeling ‘Inspired’ After Kaitlynn Carter Split

After a much-needed desert getaway with her mom and sister following her split with Kaitlynn Carter, Miley Cyrus is back in the recording studio with plenty of inspiration for new music.

Miley Cyrus has had more go on in her love life in the past two months than most people go through in a decade. Now it looks like she’s turning her emotional roller coaster with romance into new music. She announced to fans via Twitter on Oct. 2 that, “Back in the yo! I am so f**ing inspired right now,” along with a photo of her inside a recording studio. She looked so pretty with minimal makeup and had her straightened in a high pony tail while sitting front of a laptop and some equipment.

Miley announced her split from husband of seven months Liam Hemsworth, 29, on Aug. 10, a day after photos surfaced of her making out poolside in Lake Como, Italy with Brody Jenner‘s ex Kaitlynn Carter, 30. The Aussie actor filed for divorce 11 days later on Aug. 21. Miley and Kaitlynn were then completely inseparable in their six-week romance before splitting up on Sept. 21. So Miley’s got plenty of emotional heartbreak to unpack via new music.

Miley shared the same message to her Instagram stories along with the comment, “Thank YOU NEW MOON” with a blue heart emoji. She also showed off her outfit, as along with the white t-shirt she wore she had on blue boot cut jeans and the singer added the word “Studio” and a boot emoji on the pic.

After Miley and Kaitlynn split, the 26-year-old singer headed to southern Utah’s exclusive Amangiri resort with her mom Tish, 52, and sister Brandi, 32. They got back to nature with a side trip to Northern Arizona’s stunning Antelope Canyon and Miley showed of plenty of Instagram pictures sitting atop a cliff’s edge with red rock vistas behind her. Hopefully the trip was calming and head-cleansing, as now she’s got her creative juices flowing and going to put her emotions of the past few months into her music.