‘Mean Girls’ Transformations: See How Cast Has Changed & What They’re Up To 15 Years Later

Happy ‘Mean Girls’ Day! It’s been 15 years since Cady Heron infiltrated The Plastics, and this October 3, let’s take a look at how much the cast has changed since the movie premiered.

One day in 2004, a movie premiered that would change everything: Mean Girls! Fifteen years after the teen comedy hit theaters, its cultural impact still persists, and we have women like writer Tina Fey, and stars Lindsay Lohan and Rachel McAdams to thank. The film, which followed the trials of popularity and relationships between teen girls, definitely resonated with the high schoolers who saw the movie themselves. Now that the cast has “graduated” from North Shore High School let’s find out what happened to them next.

SO much has changed over the years for Lindsay. Following the success of Mean Girls, Lindsay starred in a number of popular movies, like Just My Luck, Herbie Fully Loaded, and Machete. She also launched a music career, churning out bangers like “Rumors” and “Confessions of a Broken Heart (Daughter to Father)”. Following a series of criminal problems, and an admission to Oprah Winfrey in a 2013 interview that she was struggling with drug addiction, Lindsay took a step back from the spotlight. She moved to Dubai for a more private life, resurfacing in 2016 looking happier and healthier. Now 33 years old, Lindsay is still avoiding Hollywood to focus on running her resort in Mykonos, Greece, Lindsay Lohan Beach House, which was featured on the short-lived MTV reality show, Lindsay Lohan Beach Club.

Her first film since 2013, Among the Shadows, premiered in March 2019. In the horror film, Lindsay played the first lady of an unnamed European country, whose husband, the president, has been targeted by assassins. The catch? Those assassins might be werewolves. You need to watch the bonkers trailer.

