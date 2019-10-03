Kylie Jenner Further Shuts Down Rumors That She’s Into Tyga After Travis Scott Split — See Pics

After telling fans there was no ‘2am date with Tyga’ following reports of her split from Travis Scott, Kylie’s reminding fans through body art how she erased her fist love from her skin.

Well isn’t this telling! Kylie Jenner is reminding fans that she literally erased ex Tyga from her body following their 2017 breakup. This comes on the heels of her denying that she had a 2 a.m. meet up with her ex following news that she and boyfriend of nearly two and a half years Travis Scott, 28, were taking a break in their relationship. In new photos promoting her partnership with Adidas, her ankle tattoo is visible and it used to be a small cursive lower case “T,” which she had changed in to lower case “la” after their breakup. You can see the pics here.

In the photos, Kylie is wearing a white Adidas tracksuit, and the only skin showing is her that has the “la” ink visible. Whether or not she was trying to remind the world that Tyga is most definitely in her past, it’s a definitive display. The cosmetics mogul already went on Twitter on Oct. 3 to dispel any rumors that she went running back to Tyga after her split from Travis, and this could be a further reminder.

“The internet makes everything 100 times more dramatic than what it really is. There was no ‘2am date with Tyga.’ You see me drop two of my friends off at a studio that he happened to be at,” she wrote in one tweet. Kylie then followed it up with another that read “Travis and i are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi,” referring to their 19-month-old daughter Stormi Webster.

The internet makes everything 100 times more dramatic than what it really is. There was no “2am date with Tyga”. You see me drop two of my friends off at a studio that he happened to be at. — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) October 3, 2019

Travis and i are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi ‼️ our friendship and our daughter is priority — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) October 3, 2019

Kylie had been out with her close pals Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou, 22, and Kelsey Calemine (“Father Kels”), 20, at West Hollywood hotspot Delilah from midnight until shortly after 2 a.m. on Oct. 2, the Daily Mail reported. The entourage then piled into Kylie’s blue Rolls Royce and headed to the Sunset Marquis, where Tyga was working in the hotel’s recording studio. And it turned out to be nothing more than Kylie dropping off her pals and not a romantic rendezvous.