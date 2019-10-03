Kylie Jenner Poses Seductively In Sparkly Orange Jumpsuit Amid Travis Scott Split  

Kylie Jenner’s looking sexier than ever despite her recent split with Travis Scott. The mother of one sizzled in an orange sparkly jumpsuit in a series of photos on Oct. 2, as she rang in the start of her favorite month!

Kylie Jenner isn’t shying away from social media amid her breakup with Travis Scott. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, 21, shared a series of sultry snaps [SEEN HERE] on Instagram, Thursday night, where she showed off her curves in a bright orange jumpsuit. The sparkly number featured long sleeves and a wide leg bottom.

In each of the three photos, Kylie ran her perfectly manicured hands through her long brunette hair. She wore diamond stud earrings that glistened just as bright as her jumpsuit. The mother of one even showed off her glam in a third closeup shot, which included a winged eyeliner, a subtle touch of blush, and a deep pink lip with red undertones — most likely her own Kylie Cosmetics products. Earlier in the day, she shared a video of herself as she applied her brand’s “Snatched” gloss, which is a luminous opaque mauve pink color.

Kylie also showed off her bedazzled money clutch in the first photo in her collage. The rectangular purse featured a gold jeweled money tag that read $10,000, which many fans inquired if it was part of Kylie’s Halloween costume. Fans of the young billionaire will know that Halloween is one of Kylie’s favorite holidays. Each year, she holds a spooky holiday-themed dinner, where she decks out her Calabasas mansion with top of line Halloween decor.

Kylie’s latest photos came just one day after news of her split from Travis Scott, whom she shares 1-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster. The couple decided to take a break from their relationship for the time being after attempting to make things work for weeks, TMZ, which was the first to report the news, said. Although they’ve been spotted together recently, having attended Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin‘s September 30 wedding in South Carolina, Kylie and Travis haven’t been able to make things work.

Ultimately, it was the couple’s different lifestyles and busy schedules that played a part in their split, a source told HollywoodLife. “Kylie and Travis have been drifting apart for a while now,” the insider said, explaining that Travis touring and Kylie running her business in LA conflicted.

“It was difficult with Travis touring for much of their relationship and although Kylie did her best to join him on the road with Stormi, it ultimately took a toll on their relationship. Plus it was challenging traveling with a baby and still focusing on running her business,” the source explained.

Kylie and Travis were first spotted together at Coachella in 2017, following her split from her ex, rapper Tyga. The two began dating shortly after. Kylie later gave birth to the couple’s first child in February 2018. Kylie and Travis’ breakup also came just weeks after the release of her Playboy cover, which Travis served as creative director for. The rapper also interviewed his girlfriend at the time, in the magazine’s accompanying article.