Khloe Kardashian Shows Off Her Big Pout In New Video & Her Lips Look Bigger Than Ever

Khloe Kardashian puckered up for a video, accentuating her lips that already looked bigger than usual in Aug. 2019! Fans are once again noticing Koko’s pout that two experts previously suggested may have been pumped with ‘filler.’

Khloe Kardashian, 35, once again sported a bigger than usual pout in her latest Instagram post! The Good American co-founder puckered up in a selfie video on Oct. 3 [WATCH IT HERE], which drew attention to her especially pronounced cupid’s bow (a tell-tale sign of lip fillers — however, Khloe has yet to confirm injection rumors, and is a fan of lip liner). She dressed up her pout with nude lipstick, which complemented her platinum blonde waves and unbuttoned white dress shirt. It was the uniform of a classic Malibu bombshell! But instead of a beach by the Pacific Coast Highway, Khloe was sitting on the side of the road in a car, “Random and Bored,” which she wrote in the caption.

Koko was showered with compliments like “hot,” “beautiful,” “gorgeous” and so forth — and rightly so — but a select few fans were too distracted by her lips! “Your lip though???????????,” one fan asked in the comments section, while another curious follower wrote, “What is up with that pout?”

Khloe sparked even fiercer speculation after debuting very plump lips in a round of selfies on Aug. 28. “If you can’t close your lips 👄… too much filler,” one fan commented, as an example. That led HollywoodLife to seek out the professional opinions of two experts, Dr. Daniel Barrett, board-certified plastic surgeon in Beverly Hills, and Dr. Bruce E. Katz, Director of the JUVA Skin & Laser Center in New York City, who both agreed that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star appeared to have lip fillers. “She might have had something injected called Juvederm Volbella or Restylane Silk which is the other lip filler that is quite often used,” Dr. Katz EXCLUSIVELY told us.

This all remains subject to speculation, since Khloe has never spoken about getting lip fillers. In fact, she even denounced face fillers on an episode of Kocktails With Khloe in 2016 (and that was speaking from experience). “It did not work for me. I looked crazy, and I still think the effects are in there – I went to have it all dissolved like three times,” the reality television star revealed.