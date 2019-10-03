See Pics
Kaitlynn Carter Parties With Mystery Man, As She Admits She Hopes To ‘Inspire’ Miley Cyrus’ New Music

While an ‘inspired’ Miley Cyrus headed back to the studio, Kaitlynn Carter was headed off to the club. The ‘Slide Away’ singer’s ex was spotted with a ‘mystery man’ at a Los Angeles nightclub!

Two weeks after Kaitlynn Carter, 31, and Miley Cyrus, 26, ended their short but “serious” fling, the Hills star was seen with a “mystery man.” Kaitlynn, this unidentified gentleman, and two friends were seen leaving the Warwick nightclub in Los Angeles on Oct. 2. Kaitlynn seemed happy in a tight-black outfit, while her unknown male companion kept his Los Angeles Lakers hat pulled down over his face. Interesting enough, while she was departing the club, Kaitlynn reportedly told photographers that she hopes to “inspire” Miley’s music, according to BACKGRID. When the photogs asked Kaitlynn if she thought Miley and her would ever get back together, one of her friends jumped in and said, “Why don’t you ask Miley?”

Why don’t we ask Miley? On the same day that Kaitlynn attended the Warwick, Miley tweeted out that she was back in the studio. “Back in the yo!”, she said, showing her in her in-house studio setup. “I’m so f*cking inspired right now.” In the accompanying Instagram Story, Miley credited not her ex for the recent burst of creativity, but the change of the season. “Thank YOU, New Moon.”

Miley and Kaitlynn’s romance lasted about the length of a lunar cycle. The two reportedly broke up around Sept. 21, six weeks after they began their “intense” affair. Their split was “really shocking to hear,” a source close to the couple told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY because “they seemed to be getting serious.” Kaitlynn and Miley connected after they both broke up from Brody Jenner and Liam Hemsworth, respectively. Miley appeared to say “good-bye” to her relationship with Kaitlynn in a cheeky way – by posing in a black thong. “Goodbyes are never easy…but g2g.”

However, this might be less a “good-bye” and more a “see you later.” If Miley and Kaitlynn were to hook up or get back together in the future, it “would be no surprise to anyone close to Miley,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Miley and Kaitlynn have been close for years, so if they were to resurrect their romantic relationship, it wouldn’t be all that unusual. Perhaps they’ll give love a second try after hearing the music Kaitlynn “inspired?”