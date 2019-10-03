See Comment
Justin Bieber Teases Cody Simpson After He Posts Speedo Pic: ‘Hung Like A Baby Carrot’

Brutal! Justin Bieber didn’t hold back when it came to joking about Cody Simpson’s manhood in a photo of the Aussie singer in a Speedo following a swim. He claimed Cody is ‘hung like a baby carrot.

Fun fact: Before Cody Simpson became a singing heart-throb, he was a child champion swimming in his native Australia while growing up. He’s now 22 and still regularly swims with a club based out of the University of Southern California’s aquatics center. Cody shared an Instagram pic of him and members of the team fresh out of the pool on Sept. 30, posing in their Speedos after morning full of laps,. The cold water must have caused some shrinkage, because Justin Bieber, 25, called Cody out for his seemingly smaller manhood.

In the pic captioned, “Nothing like a Monday morning send with the squad!” Justin teased him in the comments by writing “Hung like a baby carrot.” What’s amazing is that the Biebs took the time to notice Cody’s post and comment on it on his very own formal wedding day to Hailey Baldwin! His comment about Cody’s manhood has nearly 1,500 likes and Cody himself joked back “@justinbieber Carrots are so good for you.”

Fans were totally there for Justin’s comment. One person wrote “@justinbieber uh r always funny my bro😂😂😂😂,” while a woman named Valeria told him, “@justinbieber i fucking cant 😂😂.” A user named Zain defended Cody by telling the Biebs, “the water was cold though 🤷‍♂️.” A user who goes by @takingjdb scolded Justin “@justinbieber GO GET MARRIED YOU FOOL,” instead of bagging on Cody’s manhood. Swipe RIGHT on the below Instagram post to see Cody’s pic and Justin’s comment.

Cody had a very bright future as a swimmer before turning to music and later acting. By 2009 he had won gold medals in the under-12 100-meter butterfly final and the 200-meter individual medley at the Queensland Swimming Championships. Then fate stepped in and he became a music heart-throb. At least he’s still getting his pool time in and from his incredibly ripped abs, he’s kept up swimming as a regular exercise. Even 23-time Olympic gold medalist swimmer Michael Phelps, 34, gave Cody’s photo a like, showing him props.