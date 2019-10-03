Jordyn Woods Fans Think She’s Shading Kylie Jenner In Life Lessons Tweet

Hopefully Jordyn, 22, learned some “personal growth” of her own after she fooled around with Khoe Kardashian‘s baby daddy Tristan Thompson at a L.A. house party on Feb. 17. That betrayal not only caused Khloe to break up with the NBA player for good, it got the ire of the Kar-Jenner clan against Jordyn. She had been Kylie’s longtime bestie and even lived in the guest house on her property. She was forced to moved back in with her mom after the cheating scandal and has been cast out of Kylie’s lucky circle of friends, who get to go on lavish getaways with the billionaire and enjoys all of the perks of her lux lifestyle.

Life happens for you, not to you🖤 — Jordyn Woods (@jordynwoods) October 3, 2019

All I’m saying is that constantly we get in our heads and think that it’s us against the world but in reality everything happens to you for your personal growth! Stick to the script and learn through every lesson🙏🏽 — Jordyn Woods (@jordynwoods) October 3, 2019

Reports surfaced on Oct. 1 that Kylie and Travis were taking a break from their nearly two and a half year relationship. Then she was spotted at 2am the following morning allegedly heading in to ex-Tyga‘s recording studio. But that just happened to be a coincidence of location. Kylie has clarified what happened with tweets on Oct. 3 that read, “The internet makes everything 100 times more dramatic than what it really is. There was no ‘2am date with Tyga.’ You see me drop two of my friends off at a studio that he happened to be at.” She then added, “Travis and i are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi. Our friendship and our daughter is priority.”