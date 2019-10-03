Demi Lovato Dyed Her Hair Hot Pink & Just Spiced Up Her Look — See Before & After Pics

Demi Lovato just dyed the bottom of her hair hot pink & the fun new hairstyle is the perfect way to spice up your look without dying your whole head.

Demi Lovato, 27, is constantly switching up her hairstyles and her latest look may just be one of our favorites. The singer showed off her new jet black bob with hot pink ends, on Instagram on October 1, and her new look is the perfect amount of subtle yet fun. Her hair was done by hairstylist, Paul Norton, who styled her hair using Unite Hair Lazer Straight. Her jet black hair was in it’s usual sleek, straight bob which frames her face, but the ends looked like they were lightly dipped in neon pink paint. Meanwhile, she showed off her new ‘do while rocking matching neon pink eyeshadow by makeup artist, Etienne Ortega.

Demi is definitely not afraid to take risks when it comes to her hair and she has tried out a ton of different trends throughout the years. While she often plays around with length, including her waist-length straight black hair from summer 2018, she also loves to play around with colors. There was the time she rocked bright blue hair back in 2013, platinum blonde in 2016, and so many other gorgeous looks. While there were a ton, we definitely like her latest look the best, it suits her perfectly.

It seems as though all of the celebrities have been switching up their hairstyles for the new season lately. Aside from Demi, Bella Hadid, 22, just dyed her blonde hair a jet black hue, which she debuted on Oct. 1, when she was leaving Paris Fashion Week. Dua Lipa, 24, also just dyed her jet black bob into a pretty strawberry blonde color that she showed off in NYC on Oct. 2. Meanwhile, Margot Robbie, 29, debuted a wild hair makeover as well when she showed off the neon orange hair she wore for her birthday party back in July.

There have been so many amazing celebrity hair makeovers recently but Demi’s new look may just be our favorite yet. You can see all of the makeovers from this year when you click through the gallery above.