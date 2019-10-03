Colton Underwood Shades Rachel Lindsay Over Her Raven Gates Feud: ‘Does She Like Anyone?’

Former besties Rachel and Raven have a long-standing feud and fellow ‘Bachelor’ star Colton Underwood just threw fuel on the fire!

Talk about throwing some serious shade! Colton Underwood, 27, put former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay on blast over her feud with Raven Gates! “Shocker. Rachel mad at another person… does she like anyone?” Colton commented on Us Weekly‘s Instagram account on Thursday, October 3 — yikes! The shade was left on a photo the magazine posted of Rachel and Raven related to a story about why the former besties will “never” be friends again.

Rachel, 34, recently talked about her feud with Raven, 28, on Andy Cohen‘s Watch What Happens Live after a viewer called in to ask about her “ex friend.” The two women met and became close after appearing on Nick Viall‘s season of The Bachelor in 2017, but when prompted about what went awry, Rachel remained tight-lipped. “I can’t say. I promised I wouldn’t say. But it was enough for me to not want to be friends with her anymore,” the reality star spilled to Andy on Wednesday, October 2. “And I never will be.” When Andy asked if he thought they could ever be friends again, Rachel said “no” and added that she “never will be” friends with Raven again.

Neither of the ladies went on to win Nick’s heart, with Raven being the runner-up and Rachel coming in third — but Rachel went on to find her now-husband Bryan Abasolo on season 13 of The Bachelorette. Raven was notably absent from Rachel’s Cancun wedding in August. For her part, Raven went on to become engaged to her Bachelor in Paradise co-star Adam Gottschalk in June.

The women were last seen vacationing in Bermuda in 2018, and posted up a storm on social media. Rachel has yet to respond to Colton’s Instagram post, and Raven has not responded to Rachel’s comments from WWHL.