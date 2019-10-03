Royalty Brown, 5, Works It On The Red Carpet & Dad Chris Is So Proud

All hail the queen of the spooky season – Royalty Brown! Chris Brown’s daughter went on a Halloween adventure at ‘Nights Of The Jack,’ and she was joined by her mom, Nia Guzman, and new baby sister!

“Who does she think she is?” Chris Brown, 30, captioned an Oct. 3 Instagram video featuring his daughter, Royalty Brown. In the clip, the young girl poses on the red (orange?) carpet of Nights Of The Jack, a “family-friendly Halloween experience” in Calabasas, CA. As the cameras flashed, Royalty seemed to soak up the attention. She threw up deuces and even gave a huge smile to the cameras. Royalty worked it, which left Chris ecstatic with pride. “A PROFESSIONAL KINDERGARTEN STUDENT. 5 and live.”

It appears that Royalty’s spooky season is off to a swell start. Nights of the Jacks is a “1/2 mile trail filled with thousands of hand-carved jack o’ lanterns.” This year, they partnered with Nickelodeon to feature a SpongeBob Square pants installation, as well as an Are You Afraid Of The Dark? pre-show. But, what really made this night amazing for Royalty was that her mother, Nia Guzman, was there — and she brought RoRo’s new baby sister! “[Sinatra L.A.]just be holding on going along with all me and RoRo’s shenanigans,” Nia captioned a video taken at Night of the Jacks. Nia also shared photos of her with “family” at the event.

While it’s not entirely certain that Chris was there — maybe he shared a video Nia sent him? — it’s obvious that Royalty had a great time with her mom and new baby sister. Nia, who kept her pregnancy on the DL, welcomed her new bundle of joy, LA, on June 26. While everyone knows that Chris Brown is Royalty’s father, LA’s father remains a mystery. Such details don’t really matter to Royalty, it seems, as she’s fallen head over heels in love with her new sister. Nia shared a picture of them playing together on Sept. 25, and it will melt anyone’s heart.

It’s hard to believe that Royalty Brown is already five years old. It seems like just yesterday, Karrueche Tran was asking Twitter, “Y’all Know a Nia?” after hearing that her then-boyfriend fathered a child with another woman. Time flies and Royalty has already started school! Chris shared her First Day photo on Aug. 27, having his baby girl pose on the front porch before heading to kindergarten. “My baby’s first day of school! Where has the time gone? SO PROUD OF YOU BOOBOO!”