Chelsea Clinton taking aim at Donald Trump once again. She called his whole life a ‘scam’ and that Americans are suffering for it under his presidency.

Chelsea Clinton didn’t hold back on her feelings about President Donald Trump during an appearance on The View alongside her mom Hillary Clinton on Oct. 2. After calling him a “scam” in a Sept. 26 tweet, she doubled down on her statement. “He’s the greatest scam in American political history,” the 39-year-old former first daughter said. “I think his whole life has been a scam and I think unfortunately people are suffering every day because his scam has thus far kind of succeeded at the highest level.” Trump’s initial tweet was in regards to House Democrats opening an impeachment inquiry for him allegedly asking the Ukrainian president for dirt on political rival Joe Biden and threatened to withhold $400 million in military aid if he didn’t get what he wanted. On Sept. 26 he called it in a tweet, “The greatest scam in the history of American politics,” to which Chelsea responded, “Yes you are.”

The mother of three went on to describe how Trump is harming the country and she fears for the America that Trump is creating. “I am so proud of my mom. I’m very biased toward her…love her very much and feel very protective of her, although I know she doesn’t need me to be. But, really my most important role now is as my kids mom. You know I have a daughter Charlotte who just turned five last week, a son Aiden, he is three and baby Jasper just two months old,” Chelsea explained.

“And I think about the country they’re living in right now it’s not the country I want them to grow up in. We learned last night that President Trump wanted to dig a ditch at the border and put alligators and snakes and shoot migrants in the leg…The depth of cruelty and inhumanity towards migrants, towards people of color, towards LGBTQ community…is not the America I want my kids to grow up in,” she continued.

Chelsea and her mom are currently on a media tour for their new jointly authored book, The Book of Gutsy Women: Favorite Stories of Courage and Resilience.”