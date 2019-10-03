Blake Shelton Gushes He’s ‘Stupid’ In Love With Gwen Stefani In Sweet 50th Birthday Message

Blake Shelton posted an insanely sweet message to girlfriend Gwen Stefani on Twitter for her 50th birthday.

Blake Shelton, 43, and Gwen Stefani, 50, may be one of the most unlikely couples in Hollywood, but boy, are they one of the cutest couples in Hollywood! In honor of Gwen’s milestone 50th birthday, Blake took to Twitter to wish his lady love the happiest of days with one of the sweetest messages of all time. “Happy Birthday @gwenstefani!!!! I love you so much it’s actually stupid… And possibly illegal in the state of California,” he wrote.

Naturally, fans flocked to the comments to tweet their well-wishes to Gwen on her big day. “Awwww love u both so much!! Take good care of our Queen,” one fan named Danielle wrote. “Happy Birthday Gwen!!! And Happy everyday Blake for having such a wonderful woman’s love. She is extraordinary beyond words and certainly a California treasure, holding her heart and loving her that much is actually required by law in The Golden State,” another fan gushed.

Not only did Blake publicly declare his love and admiration for his beau of almost four years, the country crooner reportedly has some big plans for Gwen’s big day! “ He is going to do the flower thing, he is really going to check all the boxes. Turning 50 is a big deal and Blake has been joking with her a lot that he is dating a mature older woman,” a source EXCLUSIVELY spilled to HollywoodLife. “So he is gearing to have things be regular with some grand gestures sprinkled throughout. But one of those sprinkles will not be an engagement ring, so don’t expect that yet.”

Happy Birthday @gwenstefani!!!! I love you so much it’s actually stupid… And possibly illegal in the state of California. — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) October 3, 2019

Although there may not be an engagement planned, there are still plenty of other surprises Blake has in store for Gwen. “Blake is looking to have a host of birthday celebrations throughout the month,” our source continued. “He wants to do something nice for her in Vegas and is looking to even join her on stage. He wants to sing her ‘Happy Birthday’ and sing one or two of the songs they have recorded together for everyone that goes to those shows to enjoy.” Sounds like Blake is making Gwen’s 50th a special one!