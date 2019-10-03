Angelina Jolie stole the show at the ‘Maleficent 2’ premiere in Tokyo, Japan on Oct. 3 when she wore a stunning crystal fringe tiered gown on the red carpet.

Angelina Jolie, 44, has been busy doing press all over the world for her new film, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, and her latest look for the Tokyo, Japan premiere at Roppongi Hills Arena on October 3, may just be her best look ever. She stepped out on the red carpet wearing a stunning Ralph & Russo Autumn-Winter 2019/20 cocktail dress from the couture collection, with hand-embroidered metallic glass beads and tiers of silver crystal fringe. The halter dress tied around her neck in a gorgeous crystal necklace, while the rest of the gown highlighted her petite frame perfectly. The bottom half of the frock featured long fringe tassels made of white pearl and navette stone edging and revealed her bare legs as she walked.

Angelina topped off her dazzling dress with a pair of Ralph & Russo pointed silver metallic pumps and massive diamond drop earrings, which made her sparkly dress glisten even more. As for her glam, she opted to keep her dark brown hair down in a voluminous blowout with half of her hair clipped back. A subtle burnt orange shadow and matte brown lip topped off her gorgeous look.

Angelina’s outfits while on her press for Maleficent 2 have been absolutely amazing and they just keep getting better. Aside from this sparkly number, she stepped out on the carpet of the world premiere at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles on Sept. 30, when she wore a drop-dead-gorgeous custom Atelier Versace gown. The strapless sequin black dress featured one cap sleeve, while the bodice was made up of a tight corset and a sweetheart neckline. The best part of the dress was the draped fabric around her waist which was held together with a huge crystal spider, making it the perfect dress for the occasion.

We have been loving Angelina’s stunning red carpet looks and we cannot wait to see what else she has in store for the press tour.