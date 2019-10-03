Angelina Jolie Reunites With Maddox At ‘Maleficent 2’ Premiere For 1st Time Since Tearful College Goodbye

Angelina Jolie and her oldest son, Maddox, who recently left for college, reunited at the premiere of her new movie, ‘Maleficent 2,’ in Tokyo, Japan.

Is there anything better than a family reunion? Angelina Jolie, 44, reunited with her son Maddox Jolie-Pitt, 18, at the premiere of Maleficent 2 in Tokyo, Japan on Oct. 3 for the first time since dropping him off at college this summer. Maddox, who is a freshman at Yonsei University in South Korea, joined his famous mom on the red carpet to support her while she promotes her new Disney movie. The pair were also joined by Maddox’s sister, 14-year-old Zahara, at the premiere.

Maddox looked dapper in an all-black ensemble and sported thick, black-rimmed glasses, slicked back hair, and a thin mustache — a very collegiate look indeed! Zahara matched her older brother in a black dress with a sheer lace overlay, black high heels, minimal makeup, and wore her long hair in gorgeous braids as she posed alongside her mom and brother.

Angelina looked absolutely stunning in a silver layered fringe gown that looked straight out of the 1920s and accessorized her metallic-chic look with silver pumps and silver earrings. The actress and philanthropist kept her makeup natural and sported muted red lips, and wore her long brunette hair straight. To say the trio looked dazzling as they all posed together might be the understatement of the century!

Angelina recently opened up about her emotional goodbye to her eldest child as she dropped him off at college overseas. “I also, just at some point, had the big [sun]glasses and the amount of times I turned and waved,” Angelina said. “I do know it was the one moment in my life I think I turned around six times before the airport just…and he sweetly stayed and kept waving, knowing that I was going to keep turning around. You could feel he knew he couldn’t leave.”