See Pics
Hollywood Life

Angelina Jolie Reunites With Maddox At ‘Maleficent 2’ Premiere For 1st Time Since Tearful College Goodbye

Zahara Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Maddox Jolie-Pitt
Shutterstock
Angelina Jolie with children Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Vivienne Jolie Pitt, Zahara Jolie Pitt and Knox Jolie Pitt 'Dumbo' film premiere, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 11 Mar 2019
Zahara Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie and Maddox Jolie-Pitt 'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil' film premiere, Roppongi Hills Arena, Tokyo, Japan - 03 Oct 2019 Wearing Ralph & Russo Same Outfit as catwalk model *10325132c
Angelina Jolie with children Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Vivienne Jolie Pitt, Zahara Jolie Pitt and Knox Jolie Pitt 'Dumbo' film premiere, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 11 Mar 2019
Angelina Jolie, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Knox Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, Maddox Jolie-Pitt, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Pax Jolie-Pitt and guests 'First They Killed My Father' film screening, New York, USA - 14 Sep 2017 View Gallery View Gallery 11 Photos.

Angelina Jolie and her oldest son, Maddox, who recently left for college, reunited at the premiere of her new movie, ‘Maleficent 2,’ in Tokyo, Japan.

Is there anything better than a family reunion? Angelina Jolie, 44, reunited with her son Maddox Jolie-Pitt, 18, at the premiere of Maleficent 2 in Tokyo, Japan on Oct. 3 for the first time since dropping him off at college this summer. Maddox, who is a freshman at Yonsei University in South Korea, joined his famous mom on the red carpet to support her while she promotes her new Disney movie. The pair were also joined by Maddox’s sister, 14-year-old Zahara, at the premiere. 

Maddox looked dapper in an all-black ensemble and sported thick, black-rimmed glasses, slicked back hair, and a thin mustache — a very collegiate look indeed! Zahara matched her older brother in a black dress with a sheer lace overlay, black high heels, minimal makeup, and wore her long hair in gorgeous braids as she posed alongside her mom and brother.

Angelina looked absolutely stunning in a silver layered fringe gown that looked straight out of the 1920s and accessorized her metallic-chic look with silver pumps and silver earrings. The actress and philanthropist kept her makeup natural and sported muted red lips, and wore her long brunette hair straight. To say the trio looked dazzling as they all posed together might be the understatement of the century!

Maddox Jolie-Pitt. Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie and her son Maddox sweetly hold hands after reuniting for the first time since she dropped him off at college. (Shutterstock)
Zahara Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Maddox Jolie-Pitt
Angelina Jolie poses with two of her kids, Zahara and Maddox, at the Tokyo premiere of her latest Disney film, ‘Maleficent 2.’ (Shutterstock)

Angelina recently opened up about her emotional goodbye to her eldest child as she dropped him off at college overseas. “I also, just at some point, had the big [sun]glasses and the amount of times I turned and waved,” Angelina said. “I do know it was the one moment in my life I think I turned around six times before the airport just…and he sweetly stayed and kept waving, knowing that I was going to keep turning around. You could feel he knew he couldn’t leave.”