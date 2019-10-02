Wendy Williams Shades Kevin Hunter’s Mistress: She’s ‘Miserable’ With A Baby

Wendy Williams opened up to her audience and fans when she fearlessly spoke out about her ex-husband Kevin Hunter and his mistress while doing her Hot Topics segment on Oct. 2.

Wendy Williams, 55, proved she’s confident enough to live in her truth when she referenced her ex-husband Kevin Hunter, 47, and his mistress, Sharina Hudson, who gave birth to their baby girl, during a shocking Hot Topics segment on the Oct. 1 episode of the Wendy Williams Show. The outspoken host was talking about a topic when she mentioned a joke about a condom she told her audience in the past. “I’ve only said this as a joke to Hot Topics, you know, poke a hole in the condom, and get pregnant” she said before cryptically yet not so cryptically referencing Kevin and Sharina. “But that backfired on me, didn’t it?” Check out Wendy’s video HERE!

The rhetorical question made her studio audience gasp but Wendy didn’t stop there. “All’s I’m saying is turnabout’s a fair game,” she continued. “I’m a fair game player, and a straight shooter too. Pow Pow.” Wendy then went on to seemingly insinuate that Sharina is not necessarily having a great time with her new baby. “Life is not what you think it is behind the scenes. Trust me!” she enthused while pretending to smoke a cigarette with her hand. “Homegirl is miserable, like ‘Ehhh’,” she continued while pretending to hold a baby in her arms. “In the meantime, I’m over here, you know,” she went on, referencing her successful show, which brought on loud cheers from the audience. “That’s what you get!”

In addition to her latest comments, Wendy opened up about her split from Kevin, his infidelity, and the situation that’s been unfolding on multiple past occasions, including her Sept. 5 appearance on The View. “Infidelity is one thing, a full baby is a whole other topic,” she told the women on the show. “A baby! I’m not changing pampers, I want to be pampered. From my mother, I’ve learned how to make lemons into lemonade in life. What am I supposed to do? Sit in the house and cry? That’s why I’m going into season 11 and he’s changing pampers.”

Despite the ending of her almost 22 year marriage and her jokes about the situation, Wendy went on to admit that Kevin’s not a “bad man”. “Big Kevin, he’s not a bad man, but you just can’t throw away 25 years then start talking recklessly about the other person. Otherwise, what does that say about you?” she explained. “I chose him and he chose me. That’s the way it is. People change and it’s now time for me to move on with my life. I didn’t even go back and forth with, ‘Oh, do we stay? Maybe there’s marriage counseling?’ — No! You do this — get out!”