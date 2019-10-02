Wendy Williams Defends Kylie Jenner After She’s Called Out For ‘Upstaging’ Hailey Baldwin At Her Wedding

If you invited a Kardashian-Jenner to your wedding, expect to be upstaged! — That’s what Wendy Williams had to say on her show, October 2, after fans accused Kylie Jenner of stealing the show with her sultry gold dress at Hailey Baldwin’s wedding!

Wendy Williams would wear the dress Kylie Jenner wore to Hailey Baldwin‘s wedding in “32 seconds” if she could, she said on her October 2 show. That’s why Wendy found no issue with Kylie’s wedding attire for the September 30 nuptials — unlike other fans, who claimed Kylie’s “over-the-top” ensemble completely “upstaged” Hailey’s white halter dress.

“She looks beautiful,” Wendy said about Kylie, 21, who showed up to the South Carolina event in a chromatic gold gown with a thigh-high slit and sultry front cut-outs. “If you’re inviting a Kardashian-Jenner to anything that you have, you’ve got to understand how they are coming through, OK!” the talk show host continued before agreeing with fan critics. “All I’m saying is hell yeah she upstaged the bride… As a matter of fact, if you knew you were inviting Kylie … then you must understand that you will be upstaged,” she continued.

Wendy explained further: “You invited Kylie and Kylie is apart of a brand and the ‘sex-a-facation’ of the situation is always there. Kylie, you look gorgeous!” she said, telling Hailey to “get over it,” despite the model not muttering a word about the online buzz. Despite her take on the situation, Wendy also gushed over Hailey, noting that she’s “still beautiful in your own right.” Note: Wendy did not mention Kylie and Travis Scott‘s split, which was reported on October 1, as her show was likely pre-taped.

Hailey, 22, married Justin Bieber, 25, in a lavish ceremony in South Carolina on Sunday, September 30. The wedding marked the second time the model and singer said, “I do.” Their first union was a quick courthouse ceremony in New York City, back in September 2018.

This time around the couple was able to properly celebrate with their friends and family, which included a high profile guest list of rapper Jaden Smith, Kylie’s big sis, model Kendall Jenner, singer Justine Skye, model and actress Camila Morrone, Justin’s manager, Scooter Braun, celebrity and Kardashian-Jenner hairstylist Jen Atkin, and entrepreneur David Grutman — just to name a few.

It’s unclear who made Hailey’s wedding dress, as well as Justin’s tux. And, fans have yet to see formal photos of the couple on their special day, aside from photo booth snaps from the reception. Nonetheless, when Hailey and Justin do release their official wedding photos, you know we’ll be all over it!