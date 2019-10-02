Tyler Cameron Sparks Gigi Hadid Split Rumors After He Teases He ‘May Be Single’

Tyler Cameron has said that he wants to keep his relationships private after going on ‘The Bachelorette.’ But he just hinted he might be single even though he’s been linked to Gigi Hadid.

Did Gigi Hadid and hunky former Bachelorette contestant Tyler Cameron split? The 26-year-old got to play bartender on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Oct. 1 and spilled that he might not be in a relationship with the stunning 24-year-old supermodel anymore. “I may be single,” Tyler told guests Jenny McCarthy and Gina Kirschenheiter and Andy while being a total tease. He also said he’s wants to date a “normal girl.” Since Tyler was only bartending he didn’t get to say much more, but he did flash his ripped abs as part of a Real Housewives of Orange County trivia game.

While Tyler has claimed in the past that he and Gigi are “just friends,” he’s been photographed leaving her apartment in the morning numerous times after sleepovers. He also was by her side in Amsterdam on Sept. 5 to comfort Gigi at her grandmother’s funeral, which is a total boyfriend thing to do. She began following him on July 23 on Instagram before The Bachelorette finale aired and he immediately followed her back. Within a week of the finale airing where Hannah Brown chose Jed Wyatt over Tyler (then later dumped him after finding out he had a girlfriend), Tyler and Gigi were spotted having drinks on a date in NYC.

In a Sept. 24 interview with ET, Tyler claimed, We’re just friends, I mean…that’s just where we’re at. Our relationship doesn’t need to be public. She’s good people, she’s an amazing person and we’re just keeping it friendly.” He added, “I’m at the point where I don’t really want to talk about my relationships. I’ve dated publicly, so…I’m trying to date privately and I’m not in love with anybody right now. I’m in love with myself.”

There haven’t been too many Tyler and Gigi sightings lately, but there’s a good reason for that. She’s been in Europe for most of September walking in London, Milan and finally Paris Fashion Weeks where she hit the runway for many of the continent’s top labels. PFW just ended on Oct. 1 and she should be heading back to NYC so hopefully we’ll see them together again. Tyler just revealed on Oct. 1 that he got a brand new apartment in the Big Apple, showing off the incredible view from the high rise on his Instagram so Gigi will likely want to check her “friend’s” new place. After all, her mom Yolanda Hadid already “liked” the photo.