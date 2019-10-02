‘The Masked Singer’: All The Major Clues About The Black Widow

The Black Widow will be hitting the stage during the Oct. 2 episode of ‘The Masked Singer’ and she’s already a frontrunner. There are a number of clues out there and some fans believe they know the identity of the Black Widow.

A new batch of celebrities will be performing while masked in elaborate costumes during the Oct. 2 episode of The Masked Singer. One of those celebrities is the Black Widow. A few clues have already been revealed about the masked singer in a new video. “If the other singers aren’t scared of spiders, just wait until they hear my voice,” the Black Widow says in her clue package. “You can guess my identity all you want, but I’m going to leave you hanging by a thread until the very end.”

As she vows to “spin a web” around the competition, tarot cards spin across the scene. The Black Widow sings Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” for her performance and absolutely slays. This masked celebrity is definitely a trained singer. She’s also clearly had experience performing on stage. Just look at the way she commands the stage!

Fans believe that the tarot cards featured in the Black Widow’s package is a clue that the celebrity underneath could be Raven’s Home star Raven-Symone. One fan commented on the clue video on YouTube: “Why is nobody talking about the tarot cards—fortune telling—>predicting the future —>that’s so raven! There’s no way it isn’t raven symone.” Another wrote, “The thread thing is giving me raven Symone vibes because in her new show she has her own clothing line so she sews a lot.”