Porsha Williams’ Baby PJ Takes Her ‘First Bite Of Food’ In Adorable Video

‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ star Porsha Williams posted an adorable video of baby PJ taking her first bite of food on Instagram on Oct. 2.

Pilar Jhena, 6 mos., is growing up right before our very eyes! Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams, 38, took to Instagram to share yet another adorable video of her baby girl doing yet another adorable thing — this time, she took her “first bite” of food for the world to see! “🎉🎉Pilar’s first bite !! Here we go … omg my baby getting so big! She ate mango, carrots , coconut cream ! 😋 #Yummy #6Months @pilarjhena,” Porsha captioned the sweet video.

In the Instagram post, which consists of three separate video clips, PJ is sitting in a chair while looking up at dad Dennis McKinley, 42, as he’s holding a small bowl of pureed food. The little cutie couldn’t keep her eyes off of both him and the mango, carrot, and coconut cream puree, and took her first bite like a champ! PJ was fully prepared for any accidental spills during her delicious meal, rocking a yellow onesie that matched perfectly with the puree she was eating. Now that’s a parenting hack if we’ve ever heard of one!

After dining in style, the 6-month-old Instagram star plopped on the couch for some serious after-dinner snuggles with her pops. Celebs and fans alike flocked to the comments to post their praises for such a monumental moment in baby PJ’s life. Comedian and singer Jessie Woo wrote, “I’m weak at how she looked at her dad before that bite 😭😍,” while actress and singer Shamea Morton commented, “Ha! 😂This it’s too cute😍. Oh pj! You’re growing up sooo fast 😩.” One Instagram user named Lee said, “Lmao her facial expressions are everything,” and another named Nikki wrote, “I just knew she was going to smile after she tasted it 😩😂😂.”

Recently, on Oct. 1, Porsha shared some more insanely cute pics of baby PJ looking out of the window while on an airplane. “In the sky with my angel way up high , I’ll be there when you cry, root for you when you try … baby girl just know my love for you will never die! -P Funk (Forgot to tell y’all I rap lol ) 🔥Me & @pilarjhena Hair: @kenya_styles #BabyTraveler #Passport,” Porsha captioned the series of sweet snaps.