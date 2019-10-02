Lisa Vanderpump Reacts to Sarah Paulson’s Diss In The Most Mariah Carey Way Possible — See Clapback

Lisa Vanderpump is pulling out the ‘I don’t know her’ card after actress and ‘Housewives’ super fan Sarah Paulson said LVP wasn’t nice to her when they met at a party.

American Horror Story alum Sarah Paulson, 44, took a slight swipe at former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Vanderpump, 59, for not being nice to her. It came when she underwent a lie-detector test for a fun Vanity Fair video released on Oct. 1. Now the restaurateur is hitting back with claims they never met. The Emmy winner is a super fan of the Housewives franchise and when asked if she’d miss Lisa on the show replied, “Um, you know, I don’t want her coming after me on Twitter, but I won’t miss her,” she replied matter of factly. “I miss the dynamic she brings to the group — which is, you know, the fear of God she instills in everyone.”

“But no, I won’t miss her,” Sarah added. “I met her once at a party. She wasn’t that nice to me. Am I going to get in trouble for that? She wasn’t that nice!” and the lie detector appeared to show she was telling the truth. The American Crime Story star’s comments got fans talking on Twitter about if Lisa has been rude to other people or if Sarah was in the wrong for coming at her — and Lisa interjected in the convo! “I am sorry, not sure I know her and I don’t believe or remember meeting her…I try to be nice to everybody lol,” she responded to two users who were battling it out.

While it was likely Lisa was just giving a courteous response, it’s reminiscent of when Mariah Carey famously shaded Jennifer Lopez with the line “I don’t know her.” And Lisa hasn’t “come at” Sarah on Twitter like she was afraid would happen, so it sounds like LVP is willing to let the diss go.

I am sorry,not sure I know her and I don’t believe or remember meeting her…I try to be nice to everybody lol. — Lisa Vanderpump (@LisaVanderpump) October 2, 2019

Sarah had feelings about other cast shakeups, saying she’ll miss Bethenny Frankel on the Real Housewives of New York. “I think the star of The Real Housewives is the franchise itself, so I think [RHONY] will survive without her yes, although I personally will miss her,” she said. “I’d like them to bring back Jill Zarin, though, personally.” And if her acting career ever runs out of steam — which it never will with her talent — she revealed the franchise she’d love to join would be RHONY. Sarah even has a tagline ready to go, as she revealed, “Probably what my tagline is on Twitter, too: ‘Always hungry.’ I’m an actress, after all.”