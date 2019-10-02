Lisa Rinna & Justin Bieber End Feud After She Posts ‘Amazing’ Throwback Tribute For His Wedding

Lisa Rinna and Justin Bieber seemingly squashed their Instagram feud after she posted a video of herself dancing to ‘Baby’ in honor of his and Hailey Baldwin’s Sept. 30 wedding.

It looks like Lisa Rinna, 56, and Justin Bieber, 25, have squashed their cheeky Instagram feud! In honor of Justin and Hailey Baldwin’s second wedding ceremony, which took place in South Carolina on Sept. 30, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star posted a sweet throwback video to commemorate the big day! In the video, Lisa is seen grooving to Justin’s 2010 smash hit single, “Baby,” while showing off her infamous dance moves in front of a bathroom mirror. “In Honor of the Wedding of @justinbieber and @haileybieber today. Hope you all have Forever Happiness like I have with my Harry Hamlin. ❤️,” the reality star captioned the cute video.

Justin had nothing but love for the RHOBH star, commenting, “You are amazing! Haha love this!” The video, which has over 460,000 views since it was posted two days ago, garnered tons of comments from fans and celebs alike. “Yeeesssss!!! 🙌🏼,” her Real Housewives co-star Dorit Kemsley wrote, while fashion designer Marc Jacobs said, “Work that Fosse, work that Fosse!!! 🖤🖤🖤.” One social media user even asked Bravo royalty Andy Cohen, “@bravoandy can we get a Lisa Rinna spin-off show plzzzz.”

While this may seem like two celebs exchanging some kind words on social media, on Sept. 27, Justin seemingly threw some shade at Lisa after he commented “You need to chill” on one of her dancing videos on Instagram — to which some Bieber fans agreed with. “Her dancing makes me cringe lol,” one Instagram user wrote. However, given Lisa and Justin’s most recent interaction, it seems like all that Instagram hoopla is just water under the bridge now!

On Sept. 30, Justin married Hailey Baldwin in a gorgeous ceremony in South Carolina. The couple were first married in a courthouse ceremony on Sept. 13, 2018 in New York City, and recently celebrated their one-year anniversary just two weeks before their big celebration with family and friends.