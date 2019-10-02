‘RHOD’s LeeAnne Locken Spills On ‘Housewives’ Drama: NeNe & Cynthia’s Feud, Teresa & More

LeeAnne Locken already causes quite a bit of drama in Dallas, but during an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife, she took things even further by sharing her feelings on the other ‘Real Housewives’ cities.

LeeAnne Locken is never afraid to share her opinion — especially when it comes to The Real Housewives. But just because she’s on the Dallas cast doesn’t mean she doesn’t have anything to say about the other stars of the franchise. For example, when we sat down with LeeAnne for an exclusive interview, she told HollywoodLife that she wasn’t surprised to hear that NeNe Leakes and Cynthia Bailey are working on ending their feud, even though “they were at opposite ends of the float [at NYC’s World Pride Parade].” She explained, “I [always] hold out hope for all Housewives. Listen, the show creates what it creates, but it’s up to us as adults to be bigger and better than the shows that we’re on. And so, I hope it’s true [that they made up] and I’m proud of them if it is.”

LeeAnne also spoke about seeing Teresa Giudice at the parade in June, and how she feels about Joe‘s ongoing deportation battle. “You know what, I saw Teresa at World Pride and anytime that you tear a family apart, it’s heartbreaking. And I understand the amount of stress that their family is in and because of that stress, I genuinely — I don’t want to talk about their family situation because it’s so hard. It’s so hard with everybody talking about it, they get no peace. And what I wish for the entire family, is for peace, and love, and comfort, and resolution. That’s really what I wish for.”

LeeAnne also sends Teresa messages of love from time to time, just so she knows she’s there to support her if needed. LeeAnne told us, “Oh my God. You know what? I message with her all the time. She’s such a strong human and you know, all you can say is, ‘When you need me, I’m here,’ and, ‘I’m going to check on you.’ But, that’s the best you can do. You know what, I have Housewives that do that for me. Erika is someone who constantly checks on me. And you know what, it makes us stronger because we are in a very unique and rare family. And realizing that, and accepting that, and supporting each other is the best thing we can do.”

