Lamar Odom Reveals He’s Finally Leaving Khloe Kardashian ‘In The Past’ As He Gushes Over New GF Sabrina Parr

Lamar Odom wasn’t afraid to admit he’s no longer hoping to get back with ex Khloe Kardashian when he answered a fan’s message on Instagram and explained that he’s with ‘a woman I love’.

Lamar Odom, 39, is moving on in the romance department and he’s happy about it! The professional basketball player took the time to answer a fan who commented her wishes about him getting back together with ex Khloe Kardashian, 35, on a photo of him from Dancing with the Stars, and he was quick to point out that he is not focusing on the past. “very well written,” the fan wrote in response to his pic, which showed him posing with his DWTS partner, Peta Murgatroyd, and caption from the popular competition show. “Wish you and Khloe would get back together…I am still holding out hope.”

It didn’t take long for Lamar to respond with his admissions. “I am currently with a woman I love and respect,” he wrote. “I am leaving whatever in the past in the past. If you can’t respect me and my girl the please unfollow me.” Eek! His response may seem a bit harsh to some, but let’s face it, Lamar is usually asked about Khloe on a regular basis, since their marriage, which lasted from 2009 until 2015, was on full public display, so now that he’s trying to move on with girlfriend Sabrina Parr it can’t be easy to have to answer these questions over and over again!

Lamar and Sabrina first went public with their romance on Aug. 2 when they both shared an Instagram photo together that showed Sabrina sitting on her new boyfriend’s lap. Since the photo caught attention, they’ve been seen together on a regular basis and seem happy and content with each other.

Khloe, who broke up with Tristan Thompson, 28, in Feb., has yet to comment on Lamar’s latest comment about her. We’ll be on the lookout to see if she does!