Lamar Odom Accused Of Throwing Shade At Khloe Kardashian: My New Girlfriend Is ‘All NATURAL’

Lamar Odom posted a sexy photo of his girlfriend Sabrina Parr in a barely-there red bikini — and fans interpreted his comment as a thinly veiled message to his ex-wife Khloe.

Is Lamar Odom, 39, throwing shade at his ex-wife Khloe Kardashian, 35? In a new photo posted on Wednesday, October 2, the former NBA star shared a split-screen image of his new girlfriend Sabrina Parr, seemingly showing her weight loss. In the first photo, Sabrina poses in black boy shorts and a gray sports bra revealing her post-pregnancy body, and in the second, she rocks a ultra-sexy red sequin bikini displaying her abs, toned legs and sculpted arms. “Scrollin through @getuptoparr page like DAMN!!! 😍😍 My baby is an extremely hard worker. All NATURAL and real from the inside out. God has bought her in my life for me to reach my full potential and that’s to be Great,” Lamar captioned the image. “I got nuttin but Love for this women @getuptoparr !!!! #lamarandsabrina #wcw.”

Sabrina, 32, was first spotted kissing Lamar at Los Angeles’ LAX airport in August. She works as a fitness trainer and life coach, according to her Instagram profile, and is also a mom of two kids from her previous marriage. After launching “MyFit” — a meal and workout plan regimen — she quickly became an influencer in the fitness space, appearing as a personality on ESPN. The couple, who appear to workout together regularly via posts on her social profiles, are currently filming their own reality show.

While Lamar doesn’t name his ex in his comment, the hashtag #lamarandsabrina is oddly similar to the name of his previous reality show, Khloe & Lamar. The two-season series originally ran from 2011 – 2012. It’s unclear what Lamar means by “all natural,” but he seems to be alluding to plastic surgery. Khloe has never admitted to any work, but her changing looks have had fans speculating for years. Recently, her nose appeared to have a slightly different shape, leading many to comment on social media. “It looks like she’s had a nose job which shortened her nose and thinned it a bit. This is usually performed by removing cartilage from the end, causing it to also tilt up a bit,” plastic surgeon Dr. Anthony Youn told HollywoodLife at the time. Khloe is also rumored to have her buttocks augmented, or possibly a Brazilian butt lift surgery.

Fans quickly picked up on the shade in the post, writing “You don’t need make digs at your highly supportive ex in order to compliment your lovely new lady, Lamar.” Khloe and Lamar tied the knot in 2009, but finalized their divorced in 2015 after he was caught cheating. Khloe remained by Lamar’s side after he was discovered in a Nevada brothel unconscious — and even withdrew her divorce petition while he recovered.

Other fans seemed to agree with Lamar’s implications: “Shots fired 😂😂 who needs those Plastic Kardashian’s,” user @robfrankie84 commented. “She looks good @lamarodom! The shade THOUGH ALL NATURAL 😁😁 I KNOW THAT’S RIGHT!! KEEP IT NATURAL NOT PLASTIC,” @reene_frenchy added.