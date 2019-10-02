‘The Masked Singer’ Recap: A Boxing Legend Is Revealed As The Panda

More masked celebrities performed in hopes of continuing on in the competition during the Oct. 2 episode of ‘The Masked Singer.’ In the end, the Panda was unmasked!

It’s time for another round of face-offs on The Masked Singer! The first battle is between the Black Widow and the Leopard. The Black Widow admits she’s been “packaged my entire life” and has spent years “living in the public eye.” However, she’s ready to take control of her destiny. “You’re in my house now,” she says. The Black Widow, who says she’s “edgier and darker” than people expect, performs a sensational rendition of Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance With Somebody.” Jenny McCarthy guesses Amber Riley while Ken Jeong is convinced the Black Widow is Yvette Nicole Brown. Robin Thicke thinks the celebrity may be Sherri Shepherd.

The Leopard is next. “I know what it’s like to be at the top,” the Leopard. The masked celebrity has been a “heavy hitter” but now all anyone wants to talk about is the “celebrity aspect” of the Leopard’s life. The Leopard slays with a terrific performance of Queen’s “Somebody to Love.” The panelists are caught off guard because they thought the Leopard was a woman but the Leopard is actually a man! Robin guesses Billy Porter, while Ken thinks the Leopard may be Robbie Williams. Jenny goes out on a limb and guesses Jamie Foxx. The winner of the face-off: Black Widow!

The next face-off is between the Flamingo and Panda. The Flamingo is known for her YouTube channel and giving advice about everything from beauty to fashion to just life. However, the Flamingo admits she was “trapped in a career” and is ready to “show her feathers again.” The Flamingo ruffles feathers with her solid rendition of “Sucker” by the Jonas Brothers. Ken believes the Flamingo is a disgraced YouTuber so he guesses Olivia Jade. Robin is certain that the Flamingo is Kandi Burruss after the Flamingo drops a clue about “escape,” which is a reference to Kandi’s group Xscape. Jenny chooses Tia Mowry.

The Panda’s costume is a tribute to “papa bear.” The Panda’s father taught him that “shyness is a virtue.” The masked singer comes from the “world’s greatest family in the forest” and is ready to create his “own legacy.” The Panda performs “Stronger” by Kelly Clarkson. Ken ridiculously guesses Martha Stewart and later Queen Latifah. Nicole thinks the Panda could be Venus Williams after the Panda dropped what could be a tennis hint. Jenny guesses Ronda Rousey. The winner of the face-off is: Flamingo!

The smackdown goes down between the Panda and the Leopard. The winner of the smackdown is the Leopard, which means the Panda is going home! The final panelist guesses include Wanda Sykes, Queen Latifah, Loni Love, and Venus Williams. The Panda is revealed as…