‘Teen Mom 2’s Kailyn Lowry Admits She ‘Would Never’ Remarry Ex Javi Marroquin

Kailyn Lowry would choose to ‘never be married’ over tying the knot with her Javi Marroquin a second time! She made the confession after claiming her ex had been cheating on Lauren Comeau since her pregnancy on ‘Teen Mom 2.’

For Kailyn Lowry, 27, she can say “never” to the idea of giving her past marriage with Javi Marroquin, 26, a second go! The Teen Mom 2 star turned down the idea of walking down the aisle again with Javi, whom she was married to between 2012-2016, while speaking on the Oct. 2 episode of her Coffee Convos podcast. Her co-host, Lindsie Chrisley, asked Kailyn if she’d “choose to never be married or [be] married to the same man or woman three times,” and Kailyn didn’t need to gruel over that question too long in the sneak peek for the upcoming podcast episode obtained by Us Weekly.

“Never be married,” Kailyn declared. In case the message wasn’t clear enough, she added, “I could never, I would never marry Javi ever again.” That wasn’t news to Lindsie. “We know that, duh,” the former USA Network star replied, which prompted Kailyn to clarify that she didn’t mean to specifically shade Javi. “Based on experience, I would rather have never been married than to marry the same person three times,” Kailyn elaborated. The MTV star shares her five-year-old son, Lincoln Marroquin, with Javi.

As long as there’s a new groom by her side, Kailyn wouldn’t mind getting married again — with a new exception, however! “I’d given it a lot of thought over the last, probably several weeks. Like, if I was to get, like, married again, I don’t know that I would go legal with it. I think I would do like a commitment ceremony,” Kailyn revealed.

While Javi doesn’t have a second chance with Kailyn, fans are wondering if he also blew his chances with Lauren Comeau. They announced their engagement in June 2019, but plans of a wedding appear to be up in the air ever since cops were reportedly called to their house after an alleged blowout fight on Aug. 17. It was soon revealed that Lauren caught Javi allegedly cheating with another woman — both “naked” — in their own home. Javi even issued an Instagram apology to Lauren, but didn’t confirm the cheating report.

Kailyn claimed that Javi has been disloyal even before this cheating scandal erupted! “He’s been cheating on [Lauren] since [she] got pregnant,” she told a producer on the Oct. 1 episode of Teen Mom 2. Yeah, we don’t expect a surprise reunion between these two, either.