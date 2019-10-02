Watch
Justin Bieber Jokes About Married Life After Wife Hailey Covers Him With Kisses In Adorable New Video

It’s only been two days since Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s second wedding, and they’re already acting like an old married couple in this adorable new video!

Hailey Baldwin couldn’t keep her hands — or lips! — off of new hubby, Justin Bieber, in the hours after their South Carolina wedding on Sept. 30. Less than one day later, the Biebs posted a video to his Instagram story of Hailey smothering him in kisses. He’s not having it, though, and jokingly complains in the background, “Get off of me!” She pretends to be annoyed and says to her man, “You’re mean to me!” to which he responds, “We’re married now! No more love now. that’s what happens when you get married.”

At that, Hailey makes a pouty face, and Justin can’t take being mean to his gorgeous bride any longer. “Aw, I’m just kidding!” he tells her. He also captioned the video, “KIDDING,” to make sure fans know that he was just playing around! Hopefully, Justin and Hailey actually have a long time before the spark dissolves from their relationship. The pair actually wed in a courthouse on Sept. 13, 2018, but they spent a year getting used to the idea of marriage before tying the knot with a real celebration earlier this week.

The nuptials were attended by a slew of celebrity guests, including Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kris Jenner, Camila Morrone, Usher, Justine Skye, Jaden Smith and more. The group gathered in South Carolina for the event, and dozens of guests posted fun photos and videos on social media the next day. Justin himself even shared a photo where he’s kissing Hailey in a photo booth at the reception, and he captioned it, “My bride is [fire emoji].” Awww!

Although Justin and Hailey’s first wedding was a bit of a whirlwind, they’ve actually known each other for years. They first met when Hailey was just a fan of Justin’s music, and eventually formed a close friendship. This developed into a hot and heavy relationship at the end of 2015 and beginning of 2016, but sadly, it was short-lived. After that, they didn’t talk for more than two years before eventually reconciling as friends. Once again, their friendship turned romantic at the beginning of June 2018, and they were engaged just one month later. Now, they’re set to be together FOREVER!