RHOC’s Gina Kirschenheiter Shades Vicki Gunvalson Over Involvement In Kelly Dodd Train Rumor

Gina Kirschenheiter isn’t letting Vicki Gunvalson and Kelly Dodd’s feud die. The RHOC star didn’t hold back on ‘WWHL’ while blaming the OG of the OC for spreading THAT rumor about Kelly.

Vicki Gunvalson and Kelly Dodd may have ended their feud on the October 1 episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County, but that didn’t stop costar Gina Kirschenheiter from spilling some more tea the same evening. Gina, 35, was a guest on the October 1 episode of Watch What Happens Live, where she was asked during the after show if she thought “Vicki’s taking too much heat for the ‘train’ incident, when technically, Tamara [Judge] is the one who brought up the ‘train.'” The fan was referring, of course, to the rumor that’s plagued Kelly all season: that she allegedly once participated in a ‘sex train’ with eight men.

“No, absolutely not,” Kelly said, as host Andy Cohen and fellow guest Jenny McCarthy listened in. “I think that’s a very big misconception, and Miss Vicki knows exactly what she did. I love Vicki, but Vicki kept pushing and pushing and pushing and saying, over and over again, ‘I know more than I’m saying.’ And then Tamara was finally like, ‘Alright, enough already. Like, I’ve had it — either s*** or get off the pot.’ You know? It is what it is. Tamara gets a bad rap for a lot of bad stuff that happens.” The drama began on the August 27 episode of RHOC, when Vicki started the wild rumor, which Tamara repeated to the other women.

“It’s a stupid rumor,” Tamra said in a confessional. “It’s just a rumor that she heard. She said, ‘Eight guys pulled a train on Kelly’. A train is when somebody has sex with multiple people. So it’s like one after the other. Bam, bam, bam.” Though the ladies vowed to hide the rumor from Kelly, Braunwyn Windham-Burke spilled the beans. Vicki didn’t stop there. She spread several more rumors about Kelly, including, for some reason, that she wasn’t allowed at her daughter’s school. That proved to be false. Kelly broke down on the October 1 episode of RHOC, causing Vicki to finally apologize.

The drama will surely continue on the next episode of RHOC! Catch the show Tuesdays at 9:00pm, on Bravo.