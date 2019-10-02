Demi Lovato & Mike Johnson ‘Taking Things Slow’ In New Romance: It’s A ‘Breath Of Fresh Air’

After Demi and Mike were spotted on a romantic date in Beverly Hills, Mike recently confirmed she’s a good kisser!

Is Demi Lovato, 27, off the market? “Demi has been having a lot of fun with Mike Johnson and is very fine with him telling the world she’s a good kisser. Demi is very chill and would not freak out about that kind of thing,” a source reveals to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Demi and The Bachelorette star were recently spotted on a date at LaScala in Beverly Hills — and things seem to be going well after Mike confirmed he kissed her. “She thinks it’s cute that he wants the world to know he’s kissed her, he’s obviously proud and there’s nothing wrong with that. She’s still getting to know him but so far she likes him and gets a good vibe from him. Dating isn’t her focus right now but she’s enjoying herself.”

Demi first revealed her crush on Mike after he was eliminated on Hannah Brown‘s recent season of The Bachelorette. “Mike, I accept your rose,” she posted after Hannah dumped him. While there were rumors that Mike may be the star of the next The Bachelor, Peter Weber was named instead — leaving Mike single and on the market for Demi! “Mike is now loving the fact that he wasn’t picked as The Bachelor because it now allows him to explore a future with Demi. He really likes her, they make each other laugh and she is a wonderful person as he loves being away from reality show cameras and reality show dates and actually can date a real girl,” a second insider spills.

“Mike is a wonderfully nice guy and Demi really likes that about him. They both seem to be taking things in stride and not falling hard for each other but rather starting something really nice with each other and they are hoping for the best,” they continued. After Demi publicly posted about her crush, Mike didn’t waste any time showing her some love on Instagram right back.

Mike seems to be absolutely smitten with Demi, after spilling that she “kisses really well” on Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti’s Almost Famous podcast — but Demi doesn’t mind! “Demi had no problem at all with Mike letting the world know they kissed. She actually thought it was really sweet and she loves that he’s gushing over her,” a third source reveals. “Demi hasn’t been dating anybody that she really likes since her last serious relationship so she wants to take things slow. Whenever she spends time with him there’s a lot of laughing and flirting, and he’s just fun to be around. He doesn’t take life too seriously and he’s been a breath of fresh air for Demi.”