Breast Cancer Awareness Month: 20+ Products From Brands That Give Back

Breast Cancer Awareness Month officially started on October 1 & some of our favorite brands are donating proceeds from products to great organizations!

October 1 officially starts the first day of Breast Cancer Awareness Month and tons of amazing brands give back by donating proceeds to different charities that support the cause. This year, tons of brands are donating profits from products they already have or from creating specific products and we rounded up some of the best promos you need to know about. One of our favorite brands, Jane Iredale, is taking BCA very seriously this year as they created the Forever Pink Just Kissed Lip and Cheek Stain, which retails for $28, and 100% of the profits from the product will be donated. The profits will be donated to Look Good Feel Better, a free nationwide program that helps women with cancer deal with appearance-related side effects that they endure throughout their treatments.

Another amazing brand donating to the same charity is It Cosmetics, who created the Love Beauty Fully Love is the Foundation Brush, which retails for $30. For every one of these brushes bought, the brand will donate one to the Look Good Feel Better program.

One of our favorite haircare brands, ghd, teamed up with tattoo artist David Allen, known for turning mastectomy scars into art, to create a limited edition ink on pink platinum+ styler, which retails for $249 and a gold styler for $199. For every purchase, $10 is donated to the Living Beyond Breast Cancer organization, which helps women rebuild their lives after treatment.

Other brands donating profits for BCA include Grande Cosmetics, which partnered with the Susan G. Komen Foundation and will donate 50% of proceeds from the sales of the Breast Cancer Awareness Lash Junkie Duo Set, which retails for $20.

From beauty to fashion and lifestyle, there are so many amazing brands that are giving back this month by supporting Breast Cancer Awareness and you can click through the gallery above to see them all!