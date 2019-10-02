Blac Chyna Slays In Sexy Cutout Lingerie & Shows Off Her Toned Abs

What do you do when you’re ‘home alone’? Blast ‘Obsessed’ by Mariah Carey, throw on a pair of lacy black lingerie and pose in the mirror, as Blac Chyna happily demonstrated in a new photo and video.

Blac Chyna, 31, should be tapped as Rihanna’s next Savage x Fenty model! But instead of RiRi’s lingerie brand, Chyna was actually rocking a lacy black set from fast-fashion powerhouse Fashion Nova in a video shared to her Instagram on Sept. 30. The Real Blac Chyna star’s bra was especially seductive thanks to cutouts on the cups, in addition to strappy features that hugged her upper torso. Chyna complemented the sexy piece with cutout underwear! Chyna gave a closer look at the getup by zooming in on her toned abs, all while stroking a mega-long platinum blonde wig and blasting Mariah Carey’s “Obsessed” from her Burberry-encased iPhone. Yeah, it was a whole mood.

Chyna’s message for fans? “Home alone, bored who’s coming over?” she asked in the post’s caption. Chyna also shared a photo of the lingerie look while posing in her purple-tinted bathroom, along with a warning for any bad boys with bad intentions: “If ****** wanna play wit your heart , you need to play wit their funds.😌” Now that’s quotable.

Clearly, Chyna was feeling herself. But Loni Love from The Real was not feeling Chyna on the Sept. 23 episode of her talk show. Chyna was scheduled as a guest that day to promote The Real Blac Chyna, her new reality television show through The Zeus Network, but was a no-show on the couch. “A huge thank-you to our girl, for showing up on time, Amanda Seales,” Loni said at the end of the show, referring to their other guest on that episode. Loni didn’t bother to be subtle when she continued the shade parade on Chyna, adding, “Of course, we were supposed to have Blac Chyna. She’s still getting ready in the dressing room. This is real T.V., we can’t wait. We’re sorry. Blac Chyna, you’re welcome to come back, anytime [but] get there early!”

When Chyna’s not posting hot selfies of herself or clips from her new show, the reality television star is also filling her Instagram grid with photos of her and Rob Kardashian’s daughter, Dream Kardashian, 2! The mom and daughter took turns posing by a brand new Ferrari 488 that’s worth at least $262,647, and Chyna happily shared the side-by-side photos to Instagram on Sept. 30.