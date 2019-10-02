Angelina Jolie, Shiloh & Family Get Glam For Premiere Of ‘Maleficent 2’ In New BTS Video 

A glam squad was filmed getting Angelina Jolie and her kids red-carpet ready before the big premiere of ‘Maleficent: Mistress of Evil’ on Sept. 30. The Jolie-Pitts’ many pets even make cameos!

It was pandemonium in the Jolie-Pitt household hours before the premiere of Maleficent: Mistress of Evil — the fun kind! Angelina Jolie, 44, invited a glam team and videographer inside her lavish Los Angeles mansion on Sept. 30, and what ensued was a red carpet makeover montage, all to the tune of a very Joan Jett-esque sound. In a video that Disney posted to Twitter on Oct. 2, Angelina strolls into her home in a satin robe and walks into the makeup room (this is spliced with a clip of a bearded dragon munching on veggies — is that Shiloh’s lizard, Vlad?)

Nails are painted, the last touches on Angelina’s custom Versace gown are made, a bunny roams the floor, and Angelina yells out “What time is it?” before the family piles into a big SUV en route to the premiere. The video ends on Angelina with her arms wrapped proudly around Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 11, on the “black” carpet, who all coordinated in black evening wear! Sadly, Maddox, 18, couldn’t make the family affair because Angelina’s eldest child just started his freshman year at South Korea’s Yonsei University.

The Maleficent sequel arrives in theaters on Oct. 18, and Angelina’s co-stars Elle Fanning, 21, and Michelle Pfeiffer, 61, also stunned at the premiere! Angelina even admitted that she had a “crush” on Michelle during the veteran actress’ Scar Face and Grease days in an interview with Access Hollywood.

Behind the horns: Los Angeles. Get an exclusive look as Angelina Jolie prepares for the world premiere of #Maleficent: Mistress of Evil. 😈 pic.twitter.com/r5g10zhBDq — Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (@Maleficent) October 2, 2019

On the same day the BTS video of the Jolie-Pitt family was posted, an Us Weekly report claimed that “[Angelina] will never get married again.” Furthermore, the report added that “[Angelina] felt that Brad [Pitt] pressured her [to do so]”! Brad, who married Angelina in Aug. 2014 before their split in Sept. 2016, was a no-show at the Maleficent: Mistress of Evil premiere.