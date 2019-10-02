Ammika Harris Hides Her Rumored Baby Bump After Chris Brown Shares Steamy Kiss With His Dancer

Once again, Ammika Harris turned her stomach away from the camera amid growing rumors that she’s expecting a child with Chris Brown! Meanwhile, the singer indulged in on-stage PDA with his dancer on Sept. 30.



Ammika Harris, 26, is still staying mum over rumors that she’s expecting a child with Chris Brown, 30. But she didn’t help to silence the speculation after sharing yet another photo to Instagram with her back turned to the camera on Oct. 2! During a gym session on Wednesday, the influencer snapped a selfie of her backside in the mirror — was she showing off how good her glutes look in Fashion Nova’s workout gear, or hiding an alleged baby bump? Fans can guess, but Ammika and/or Chris have yet to respond to the multiple reports of the alleged pregnancy (the first report surfaced in June 2019).

Ammika pulled off the same pose — tummy turned away from the camera lens — while standing against the wall of a Thai food eatery, as seen in another Instagram photo on Sept. 4. That fired off a round of pregnancy gossip, which even led one fan to claim in Ammika’s comments section, “When you got hide the baby bump ❣.” But in a rare move, Ammika actually spoke out against her nosy follower! “When its [sic] all about the hoodie 😘,” she replied, referring to the PrettyLittleThing jacket she was wearing in the photo. If Ammika didn’t “hide” her belly, fans wouldn’t have been able to see the fashion brand’s flashy logo!

Still, fans are confused — and Chris isn’t helping. Breezy wrote that he wanted to be the “lamp” in Rihanna’s lingerie photo on Sept. 19, and after Instagram-flirting with his ex, the singer went on to declare that his “thirst” is “so real” for Ammika underneath her Instagram photo on Sept. 24!

To top off the confusion, Chris went on to share a passionate kiss with his dancer mid-performance at a concert in Detroit on Sept. 30! However, he has been romantically linked to Ammika again since they took a trip to Paris in Jan. 2019.