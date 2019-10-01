News
Wendy Williams Warns Mike Johnson To Stop Talking About Demi Lovato Romance: You’re Going To Ruin It

Wendy Williams thinks Mike Johnson may ruin his chances with Demi Lovato if he keeps discussing details about their relationship in interviews. After he described what kind of kisser the singer is, Wendy said he’s talking too much!

Zip it! — Wendy Williams thinks Mike Johnson is getting too chatty about his new relationship with Demi Lovato. After his latest admission that the singer “kisses really well,” the talk show host declared Mike’s candidness a bad move if he wants his rumored romance to last.

“He’s talking a little too much… I don’t know if they’ve smushed or not, but he’s confirmed they’ve kissed. You’re talking incredibly too much,” Wendy said of the Bachelor in Paradise alum on her show, October 1.

The host went on to explain why she thinks Mike is on his way to “blowing his chance” with the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer. “He should do interviews to better the Mike machine… Mike, this is such a good come up for you!”, the host said, adding that the reality star needs to “keep fans guessing” about his relationship with Demi.

“He needs to choose his words carefully. Don’t talk about whether she’s a good kisser. Like, we care, but we don’t care to hear it from you… I don’t want to hear that she [Demi] was the aggressor,” Wendy continued.

Wendy’s rant was in response to Mike’s latest interview on iHeart Radio’s Almost Famous podcast, hosted by Bachelor Nation stars Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti.

“We’ve gone on more than one date,” Mike told Ashley when she questioned him about his relationship with the pop star. “I like her tattoos — we both have a lot of tattoos. Demi has more than me.”

“And, uh, she kisses really well,” he added, noting that he’s “getting to know her for her.” When asked about how he felt about Demi making the first move, Mike admitted he found it “sexy” that she was “the aggressor.”

Fans who’ve been following the back and forth between Demi and Mike will know that the singer first made it known that she had her sights set on him while he was competing for Hannah Brown’s heart on this past season of The Bachelorette. She sharing her thoughts on her Instagram Story while Mike was on the show, and even after he was sent home.