Before & After Pics
Tyler Cameron Is Unrecognizable Showing Off His Natural Hair After Officially Moving To NYC

Tyler Cameron
Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock
THE BACHELORETTE - Hannah Brown caught the eye of Colton Underwood early on during the 23rd season of "The Bachelor," showing him, and all of America, what Alabama Hannah is made of - a fun country girl who is unapologetically herself. After being sent home unexpectedly, Hannah took the time to reflect on her breakup, gaining a powerful understanding of her desire to be deeply and fiercely loved. Now, with a newfound sense of self and a little southern charm, she is more ready than ever to find her true love on the milestone 15th season of "The Bachelorette." (ABC/Ed Herrera) TYLER C.
Tyler Cameron sipping Diablo dark red wine, an innovation by Casillero del Diablo, at the brands launch partyDiablo Dark Red Launch Party, New York, USA - 19 Sep 2019
Dylan Barbour, Hannah Godwin (Bachelor In Paradise), Tyler CameronKensie Hosts Intimate Dinner To Celebrate The Launch of its "#Make Pretty Powerful" Campaign Featuring Bachelor In Paradise Star, Hannah Godwin, New York, USA - 19 Sep 2019
Tyler CameronOK! Magazine Fashion Week Party, Arrivals, PHD Lounge at the Dream Hotel, New York, USA - 10 Sep 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 15 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Tyler Cameron took to Instagram on Oct. 1 to share an eye-catching photo of himself posing in his new New York City apartment with product-free hair and we have the before and after photos to prove how different his locks look!

Tyler Cameron, 26, is celebrating his new move with a new look! The Bachelorette star shared a photo of himself sitting on a window ledge in his new apartment in New York City and although the view was a sight to see, that’s not all that captured attention! The hunk, who was wearing a black turtleneck and black pants in the photo, showed off his brunette locks, which are usually styled up with gel or hairspray, tousled and seemingly product-free as it came down across the sides of his forehead. “Got a new apartment so I’m acting brand new,” Tyler captioned the photo.

Once he posted the epic pic, it didn’t take long for fans to comment on his new look. “Somehow still hot?” one comment read. “Obsessed with you,” another read. Some also hilariously compared the reality star to the late Apple CEO Steve Jobs because of his outfit. “Steve Jobs, is that you???” one follower asked while another wrote, “I cannot believe Steve Jobs died so Tyler Cameron could live.”

Tyler’s latest photo is just one of many posts he’s shared about his exciting move to his new apartment in the Big Apple. He took to his Instagram story to post various videos that show him moving all his stuff and saying goodbye to his futon before excitingly walking into the new digs.

View this post on Instagram

Got a new apartment so I’m acting brand new

A post shared by Tyler Cameron (@tylerjcameron3) on

Now that Tyler’s in a new bigger pad, we can’t help but wonder if his new “friend” Gigi Hadid, 24, will visit! He recently admitted that the two are “just friends” for now after being seen together on multiple occasions, so we wouldn’t be surprised if she’s soon seen attending a special house warming!