Tyler Cameron Is Unrecognizable Showing Off His Natural Hair After Officially Moving To NYC

Tyler Cameron took to Instagram on Oct. 1 to share an eye-catching photo of himself posing in his new New York City apartment with product-free hair and we have the before and after photos to prove how different his locks look!

Tyler Cameron, 26, is celebrating his new move with a new look! The Bachelorette star shared a photo of himself sitting on a window ledge in his new apartment in New York City and although the view was a sight to see, that’s not all that captured attention! The hunk, who was wearing a black turtleneck and black pants in the photo, showed off his brunette locks, which are usually styled up with gel or hairspray, tousled and seemingly product-free as it came down across the sides of his forehead. “Got a new apartment so I’m acting brand new,” Tyler captioned the photo.

Once he posted the epic pic, it didn’t take long for fans to comment on his new look. “Somehow still hot?” one comment read. “Obsessed with you,” another read. Some also hilariously compared the reality star to the late Apple CEO Steve Jobs because of his outfit. “Steve Jobs, is that you???” one follower asked while another wrote, “I cannot believe Steve Jobs died so Tyler Cameron could live.”

Tyler’s latest photo is just one of many posts he’s shared about his exciting move to his new apartment in the Big Apple. He took to his Instagram story to post various videos that show him moving all his stuff and saying goodbye to his futon before excitingly walking into the new digs.

Now that Tyler’s in a new bigger pad, we can’t help but wonder if his new “friend” Gigi Hadid, 24, will visit! He recently admitted that the two are “just friends” for now after being seen together on multiple occasions, so we wouldn’t be surprised if she’s soon seen attending a special house warming!