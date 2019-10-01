Shaquille O’Neal Debuts Savage Diss Track Ripping Damian Lillard & Blazers Star Fires Back — Listen 

It’s the rap battle we’ve all been waiting for! After Damian Lillard went on ‘The Joe Budden Podcast’ and he’s a better rapper than Shaq, who Dame declared isn’t a real rapper, Shaq dropped a diss track. And, Dame fired right back with one!

Who you got? — It’s Shaquille O’Neal vs. Damian Lillard in the rapper battle that keeps on giving. Shaq Diesel laid down a savage diss track on September 26, after the Portland Trailblazers point guard claimed the Lakers legend only had a rap resume because of his NBA stardom.

“I except all challenges,” Shaq, who said he had to come out of retirement in order to “spank one of these undisciplined children,” captioned a 3:57-long IGTV video of his diss track. In the song, Shaq spared zero mercy, rapping that Dame is a lesser NBA player than Trevor Ariza. Shaq also rapped that Dame couldn’t match up to top NBA point guards, Steph Curry and Russell Westbrook, among other shots he took at Portland’s veteran guard.

Despite the first official practice of training camp for the Portland Trailblazers beginning on October 1, Dame D.O.L.L.A. fired back with a diss track of his own before heading to practice. Take a listen, below!

Ok I’m going to practice now… https://t.co/imVsfyCEzt — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) October 1, 2019

The rap beef ignited when Dame appeared on The Joe Budden Podcast on September 4.

“I think I rap better than Shaq,” Dame said, explaining, “I think he was viewed as Shaq. … People weren’t looking like this [is] a real rapper. It was like, ‘That’s Shaq rapping.’ So, of course, it was a big deal.”

Shaq, it looks like ball is in your corner. We’ll have to wait and see if the rap battle continues.