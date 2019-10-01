Lisa Vanderpump ‘Wasn’t Nice’ To Sarah Paulson At A Party, Star Claims: ‘I Won’t Miss Her’ On ‘RHOBH’

The truth hurts! Sarah Paulson got real during a Vanity Fair lie detector test and dished about one uncomfortable experience she had at a party where Lisa Vanderpump ‘wasn’t that nice.’

Sarah Paulson, 44, isn’t going to miss Lisa Vanderpump on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The American Horror Story star strapped in for the Vanity Fair lie detector test on Oct. 1, where she was prompted to say what her life’s ambition would be if she weren’t an actress. Naturally, the fan of the Bravo franchise wanted to join the cast of The Real Housewives.“New York is my number one,” she confessed. “It’s my OG as the kids say.” Then Sarah got into some tea!

The Emmy winner revealed that she would NOT miss Lisa on RHOBH, but didn’t want to be on her social hit-list either. “I don’t want her coming after me on Twitter, but I won’t miss her,” Sarah shared about the reality TV star and mogul. “I’ll miss the dynamic she brings to the group, which is the fear of God she instills in everyone, but no I won’t miss her.” But what’s the cause for all the bad blood? Well, Sarah actually has some history with Lisa. “I met her once at a party and she wasn’t that nice to me,” she said. “Am I going to get in trouble for that? She wasn’t that nice.” Yikes!

Lucky for Sarah, Lisa won’t be putting her on blast on the show, as the Vanderpump Rules star officially exited RHOBH in June. Lisa didn’t appear on the reunion special before season 10 was underway, citing a lot of drama and harassment from her fellow cast members as the cause of her departure. “The objective of the reunion is to reunite, right? And I have no inclination to reunite with the women who’ve been harassing me for 10 months now,” Lisa revealed in an interview with the DailyMail back in June. “So in all probability, no.” Then the question came if Lisa would return to the series, at all! “I think they’ve made it pretty impossible for me to go back frankly,” she admitted. “So … no.”

Since announcing her departure, Lisa has been in social media battles with former cast member Eileen Davidson (season 5-7), who’s thrown a lot of shade at Lisa for leaving the reality TV series. The two have been duking it out on Twitter, using some pretty colorful language, and hurling accusations back and forth about whether Eileen was fired or chose to leave RHOBH while Lisa just chose to quit. Taking all of this into account, it’s been a wild few months for Lisa, but she’s choosing instead to stay busy and focus on her other series, Vanderpump Rules, as she told HollywoodLife in August. This latest truth bomb from Sarah Paulson might not be that explosive for the actress. However, if we’re giving out any advice, we recommend Sarah stay off social media for at least a few days until the next dramatic twist in Lisa Vanderpump’s world piques her attention.