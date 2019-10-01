Fashion
Priyanka Chopra Is Pretty In Pink Wearing Floral Dress & More Gorgeous Press Tour Looks

Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra is absolutely slaying her press tour in India for her new film, ‘The Sky Is Pink,’ & her latest pink floral dress just may be one of our favorites!

Priyanka Chopra, 37, has been on an absolute roll these past two weeks while promoting her highly anticipated new Bollywood film, The Sky Is Pink in India, and her outfits just keep getting better. The actress arrived in the city of Rajasthan Jaipur with her co-star, Rohit Saraf, on October 1, when Priyanka opted to wear a gorgeous floral number. Her flowy pink maxi dress featured three-quarter sleeves and a button-down neckline, while the entire frock was covered in pink floral embroidery with green stems. The long dress featured a floor-length skirt, which was pleated and loose against her petite figure. Priyanka cinched in her tiny waist with an extra thick light pink belt with a huge silver clasp. She topped her look off with a pair of reflective round sunglasses and effortless beach waves.

Priyanka’s floral dress was definitely a bit more casual than the other outfits she’s been rocking lately, but we loved this patterned dress on her. She’s been loving the color pink as well, considering just two days ago, on Sept. 29, she wore a pink lehenga, which is a long embroidered skirt ending at the ankles and is usually worn by women in India. The gorgeous bubblegum pink Anita Dongre dress hugged Priyanka’s figure perfectly, while the scoop neckline was lowcut, revealing ample cleavage. The bodice of the sleeveless maxi dress was skintight and embroidered at the neckline with pretty white and blue flowers. From the waist down, the frock flowed into a loosely pleated skirt, covered in floral embroidery and crystal embellishments. Around one shoulder Priyanka draped the matching shawl. Under her dress, Priyanka chose to wear a matching pair of pink pants that were scrunched around her ankles, as she topped her look off with clear PVC mules and gorgeous hair by Hiral Bhatia and makeup by Uday Shirali.

Aside from Priyanka’s pink outfits, some of her other best looks from the press tour include her bright yellow sleeveless Christian Siriano midi dress, the body-hugging coral Safiyaa Revanna Dress, her gorgeous floral silk Sabyasachi Mukherjee sari, and so much more.

Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra looked gorgeous in a pink floral maxi dress with a thick belt cinching in her tiny waist while promoting her movie, ‘The Sky Is Pink,’ in India on Oct. 1. (SplashNews)

