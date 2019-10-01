‘RHOA’s Porsha Williams Admits Her Love For Baby PJ ‘Will Never Die’ — Sweet New Pics

Porsha Williams shared some adorable pics of her baby daughter Pilar taking in a flight on a plane with her on Oct. 1 and gushed about her love for the tot in a memorable caption.

Porsha Williams, 38, was taking in the sights in the sky with her six-month-old baby daughter Pilar and it was the cutest! The happy mother took to Instagram on Oct. 1 to share the memorable moment by posting two photos of herself sitting in a plane with the tot. In the first pic, they’re both staring out the window and in the second, Porsha can be seen smiling at the camera as a little Pilar is giving a serious face and showing off pink bows in her hair.

Porsha took the opportunity to express her love for Pilar in the caption for the photos and it even involved a rap! “In the sky with my angel way up high , I’ll be there when you cry, root for you when you try … baby girl just know my love for you will never die! -P Funk (Forgot to tell y’all I rap lol ) 🔥Me & @pilarjhena Hair: @kenya_styles #BabyTraveler #Passport,” the caption read.

Before she posted the cute photos and sweet sentiment to social media, she debunked pregnancy rumors. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star shared a photo of herself smiling and posing in a colorful dress that some thought showed a small baby bump on Sept. 16 but she was sure to deny it and even joke about it in her caption. “Life is great! *No I’m not pregnant just 5 months postpartum… Like it , love it, Fuxx it💃🏿🌻,” the caption read.

We absolutely love seeing pics of Pilar and can’t wait to see more. Whether she’s having a moment with her mama or posing in her stroller, she is always an incredible love!